Mawya Sudan becomes IAF’s 1st woman fighter pilot from Jammu and Kashmir

Mawya Sudan, who belongs to Lamberi village on the Line of Control in Rajouri district, has done J&K proud. (HT Photo)She was commissioned as a flying officer in the Indian Air Force last Saturday and is the country’s 12th woman fighter pilotBy Ravi Krishnan Khajuria PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 04:11 PM ISTFrom drawing sketches of flying machines on the walls of her room to getting wings in the Indian Air Force (IAF), 24-year-old Mawya Sudan has become the first woman from Jammu and Kashmir to become a fighter pilot.Her uncle, Raj Sudan, recalled Mawya’s journey. “She did her schooling from Carmel Convent School and later joined JK Public School in Kunjwani. She then earned a government scholarship to study outside J&K. She went on to pursue her graduation at MCM DAV College in Chandigarh,” he said.“Since her childhood she was attracted towards flying machines and used to draw their sketches on the walls in her room. She was into sports also,” he added.He described Mawya a self-motivated person, who used to watch helicopters hovering in the sky on the LoC in her native village.