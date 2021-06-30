Mawya Sudan becomes IAF’s 1st woman fighter pilot from Jammu and Kashmi

Mawya Sudan, who belongs to Lamberi village on the Line of Control in Rajouri district, has done J&K proud. (HT Photo)
Mawya Sudan becomes IAF’s 1st woman fighter pilot from J&K
She was commissioned as a flying officer in the Indian Air Force last Saturday and is the country’s 12th woman fighter pilot
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
From drawing sketches of flying machines on the walls of her room to getting wings in the Indian Air Force (IAF), 24-year-old Mawya Sudan has become the first woman from Jammu and Kashmir to become a fighter pilot.
Mawya’s family originally belongs to Lamberi village on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.
Her father, Vinod Kumar Sharma, is an engineer in the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The family is settled in Jammu.
Her uncle, Raj Sudan, recalled Mawya’s journey. “She did her schooling from Carmel Convent School and later joined JK Public School in Kunjwani. She then earned a government scholarship to study outside J&K. She went on to pursue her graduation at MCM DAV College in Chandigarh,” he said.
“Since her childhood she was attracted towards flying machines and used to draw their sketches on the walls in her room. She was into sports also,” he added.
He described Mawya a self-motivated person, who used to watch helicopters hovering in the sky on the LoC in her native village.