MAVI BALINA 22 (linked to exercise Dynamic Mariner 22)

Mavi Balina (Blue Whale) is a biennial maritime exercise organised and hosted by the Turkish Navy, focused on anti-submarine warfare. It gives a unique opportunity to train Allied anti-submarine war-fighting skills in a highly demanding scenario and will certify TURMARFOR HRF (M) and Spanish Commander Amphibious Task Force (CATF) in 2023.

The exercise will be carried out on 11 - 22 Sep in the Eastern Mediterranean waters.

The ships that will take part in the exercise have started to arrive at the Aksaz naval base.
NATO EXERCISE DYNAMIC MARINER/MAVI BALINA 22 BEGINS IN MEDITERRANEAN

AKSAZ, Türkiye – NATO’s Exercise Dynamic Mariner-Mavi Balina 22 kicked off from Aksaz Naval Base Sept. 11.
Dynamic Mariner is a crisis-response exercise, held in conjunction with the Turkish Navy’s Exercise Mavi Balina, which brings together 12 Allied nations off the coast of Türkiye.
Led by NATO Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM), the Dynamic Mariner aims to test and demonstrate NATO's Response Force Maritime Component (NRF/M) and interoperability between NATO forces, enhancing flexibility and improving the ability to work together among Allied nations. It runs from Sept.11-22.
This year’s event includes more assets than ever before, facilitating increased interoperability between our nations and enhancing operational readiness. We continue to work closely with Türkiye and other Allies and Partners to deter aggression and defend the Alliance.
The exercise incudes 50 surface units, 5 submarines, 5 air assets (including maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters), 1,500 marines, and personnel, from 12 NATO nations – Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania, Spain, Türkiye, and the United States.

The exercise also involves Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two (SNMCMG2), two of NATO's Standing Naval Forces on active duty that contribute to the Alliance's collective defence on a permanent basis.

“Dynamic Mariner is an incredibly important large-scale maritime exercise,” said MARCOM Deputy Commander French Navy Vice Admiral Didier Piaton. “This year’s event includes more assets than ever before, facilitating increased interoperability between our nations and enhancing operational readiness. We continue to work closely with Türkiye and other Allies and Partners to deter aggression and defend the Alliance.”

Dynamic Mariner-Mavi Balina will include training in specific skillsets to include surface, air, anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), mine countermeasures, amphibious, hybrid, and force protection operations.

NATO's maritime strength lies in the ability of the Standing Forces and NATO Response Force (NRF) elements to integrate rapidly with high readiness, high capability national forces and task groups. Regular training between these groups is a force multiplier and provides a collectively trained and interoperable capability that NATO can confidently deploy.

The NRF is a highly ready and technologically advanced multinational force that comprises land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces (SOF) components that the Alliance can deploy quickly, whenever and wherever needed.

Collective defence remains the Alliance's greatest responsibility and deterrence is a core element of NATO's overall strategy – preventing conflict and war, protecting Allies, maintaining freedom of decision and action, and upholding the principles and values it stands for.

Headquartered in Northwood, United Kingdom, NATO Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) is the central command of all NATO maritime forces. MARCOM’s commander is the primary maritime advisor to the Alliance. Like its land and air counterparts (LANDCOM and AIRCOM), MARCOM reports to NATO's Allied Command Operations (ACO), which is located in Mons, Belgium.

