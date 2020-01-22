What's new

Mausoleums & Shrines in Pakistan

Mazaar Hazrat Mian Muhammad Bakhsh, Kharri Shareef



Data Darbar and Mosque Lahore



Dargah Laki Shah Sadar, Jamshoro District, Sindh





Tomb of Shahabuddin Ghauri, Jehlum

Sultan Shahāb-ud-Din Muhammad Ghori (also spelled Ghauri, Ghouri) (Persian: سلطان شہاب الدین محمد غوری‎), originally called Mu'izzuddīn Muḥammad Bin Sām (1150 – March 15, 1206), was one of the rulers of the Ghurid dynasty from the famous house of Sur who were rulers of Ghor for five hundred years. He is credited with laying the foundation of Muslim domination in India that lasted for several centuries. He reigned over a territory spanning present-day Afghanistan, Pakistan and northern India.

Muhammad of Ghor - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia






