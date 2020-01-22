Mausoleums & Shrines in Pakistan

Mazaar Hazrat Mian Muhammad Bakhsh, Kharri ShareefData Darbar and Mosque LahoreDargah Laki Shah Sadar, Jamshoro District, SindhSultan Shahāb-ud-Din Muhammad Ghori (also spelled Ghauri, Ghouri) (Persian: سلطان شہاب الدین محمد غوری‎), originally called Mu'izzuddīn Muḥammad Bin Sām (1150 – March 15, 1206), was one of the rulers of the Ghurid dynasty from the famous house of Sur who were rulers of Ghor for five hundred years. He is credited with laying the foundation of Muslim domination in India that lasted for several centuries. He reigned over a territory spanning present-day Afghanistan, Pakistan and northern India...