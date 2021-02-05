Maulvi In Assam's Silchar Molests Six Year Old Girl After Calling Her For Religious Teachings, Arrested By Police

Police arrests Moulvi from Silchar for allegedly molesting his minor student The mother of the six-year-old victim filed a case with Silchar Sadar Police Station on December 6 last year, after which the Moulvi fled

Maulvi In Assam's Silchar Molests Six Year Old Girl After Calling Her For Religious Teachings. Maulvi Arrested By Police

Assam Police on Monday arrested a Maulvi from Silchar with the allegations of molestation of a six year old girl whom he was supposed to impart religious education.The mother who was much concerned for her daughter than of the society stood by the side of the 6 year old and lodged a FIR with the Silchar Sadar Police Station on December,2020.But the Molester Maulvi fled, after almost two months the police arrested the Maulvi named Samsuddin Barabhuiyan when he returned to his house on Sunday.The little girl reported that the Maulvi tried to touch her inappropriately, when he refused he started imposing himself on her. Mother of the child says that she lodged the FIR with a motive to bring out the real face of the Maulvi infront of everyone.