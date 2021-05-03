Maulana Tariq Jamil's fashion brand MTJ wants you to know it isn't selling Rs550 naras

wali87 said: Zindagi Allah ki Ibadat main guzar di laikin ultimate goal Paisa kamana raha. I dont trust a single molvi in Pakistan. They are all materialistic people deep down inside.. only difference is each one of them has a different cover story. Click to expand...

I don't trust Pakistani molvis either but what is wrong with doing business? Doing business is the Sunnah of our beloved Prophet Muhammad(SAW). Entrepreneurship is a major part of Islamic economics and Islamic finance. Entrepreneurship dates back from the time of the Prophet(SAW) and his companions. They were businessmen with high caliber and strong morals. Islamic history has given us undeniable proof on the contributions of the Muslims to the business, governed by the Qur’an and Sunnah. The example of Prophet Muhammad(SAW) is an example of a great entrepreneur, he already portrayed a significant entrepreneurial leadership for most of his life. Most importantly throughout the period he was continuously proven to be very successful. It is well accepted that Prophet Muhammad(SAW) was very intelligent in doing business and his honesty and truthfulness in his business made him the most trustworthy person in his community. With those great attributes, every rich person, businessman and businesswomen of that time happily enjoyed doing business with him(SAW) and collaborated in joint ventures. As an example, Khadijah, a very successful businesswomen of his community married Prophet Muhammad(SAW) due to his exemplary business ethics and leadership. This business and entrepreneurship leadership examples by the Prophet Muhammad(SAW) also emphasize the importance of entrepreneurship as one of the key economic activities for the Muslims. It also highlights that business and entrepreneurship must be considered as a high potential income generation activity and that it part of Islam itself. Entrepreneurship must be seen as an example of ibadah or devotion to Allah.