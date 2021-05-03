Maulana Tariq Jamil's fashion brand MTJ wants you to know it isn't selling Rs550 naras
'Nara gate' has taken Twitter by storm and has people wondering why they're even discussing drawstrings.
Maulana Tariq Jamil's launched his flagship store in Karachi for his namesake brand MTJ recently and there's already controversy brewing. His representatives had to issue a statement to clarify that they aren't selling naaras or drawstrings for shalwars for Rs550.
Taking to Twitter, a user shared the 'vital' clarification.
It was also posted on MTJ's Instagram page.
“It has come to our notice that MTJ-Tariq Jamil is being accused of selling drawstrings (Nara) for Rs550 apiece.
We would like to clarify that the news is fake. We do not manufacture drawstrings (Nara) and our stores and website have never placed any such article for sale. Please beware of spreading false news and help us report those who are involved in this malpractice,” it read.
The statement came after a user on Twitter circulated false information that the brand had been keeping high profit margins and falling prey to hypocrisy and capitalism while its owner was often heard mocking traders for doing the same.
However, if anything, this gave way to some more trolling, with some finding humour in a... nara controversy.
Others though, were furious and offended that a religious scholar was being slandered and jumped straight to his defence.
