What's new

Maulana Tariq Jamil's fashion brand MTJ wants you to know it isn't selling Rs550 naras

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
58,360
57
91,637
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Maulana Tariq Jamil's fashion brand MTJ wants you to know it isn't selling Rs550 naras



'Nara gate' has taken Twitter by storm and has people wondering why they're even discussing drawstrings.





Maulana Tariq Jamil's launched his flagship store in Karachi for his namesake brand MTJ recently and there's already controversy brewing. His representatives had to issue a statement to clarify that they aren't selling naaras or drawstrings for shalwars for Rs550.

Taking to Twitter, a user shared the 'vital' clarification.


It was also posted on MTJ's Instagram page.


“It has come to our notice that MTJ-Tariq Jamil is being accused of selling drawstrings (Nara) for Rs550 apiece.

We would like to clarify that the news is fake. We do not manufacture drawstrings (Nara) and our stores and website have never placed any such article for sale. Please beware of spreading false news and help us report those who are involved in this malpractice,” it read.

The statement came after a user on Twitter circulated false information that the brand had been keeping high profit margins and falling prey to hypocrisy and capitalism while its owner was often heard mocking traders for doing the same.






However, if anything, this gave way to some more trolling, with some finding humour in a... nara controversy.


Others though, were furious and offended that a religious scholar was being slandered and jumped straight to his defence.


images.dawn.com

Maulana Tariq Jamil's fashion brand MTJ wants you to know it isn't selling Rs550 naras

'Nara gate' has taken Twitter by storm and has people wondering why they're even discussing drawstrings.
images.dawn.com
 
wali87

wali87

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2007
871
-1
844
Zindagi Allah ki Ibadat main guzar di laikin ultimate goal Paisa kamana raha. I dont trust a single molvi in Pakistan. They are all materialistic people deep down inside.. only difference is each one of them has a different cover story.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,106
7
48,177
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Austerity drive is working wonders in Pakistan.

If only the 2 popular gentleman can explain it to the commoner how these BMWs and Pretentious drawstring are within the halal reach.
 
StormBreaker

StormBreaker

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 18, 2019
5,024
16
8,836
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Even if they sold naras for 550,

What is the justification of Saniya Maskatiya, Gul Ahmed selling shawls for 40k+ when their net cost is not more than 7.65k including the hand embroidery ?

people are truly munafiq
El Sidd said:
Austerity drive is working wonders in Pakistan.

If only the 2 popular gentleman can explain it to the commoner how these BMWs and Pretentious drawstring are within the halal reach.
Click to expand...
Angrezi kahan se seekhi hai ?
 
python-000

python-000

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2017
1,257
0
933
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
Maulana Tariq Jamil's fashion brand MTJ wants you to know it isn't selling Rs550 naras



'Nara gate' has taken Twitter by storm and has people wondering why they're even discussing drawstrings.





Maulana Tariq Jamil's launched his flagship store in Karachi for his namesake brand MTJ recently and there's already controversy brewing. His representatives had to issue a statement to clarify that they aren't selling naaras or drawstrings for shalwars for Rs550.

Taking to Twitter, a user shared the 'vital' clarification.


It was also posted on MTJ's Instagram page.


“It has come to our notice that MTJ-Tariq Jamil is being accused of selling drawstrings (Nara) for Rs550 apiece.

We would like to clarify that the news is fake. We do not manufacture drawstrings (Nara) and our stores and website have never placed any such article for sale. Please beware of spreading false news and help us report those who are involved in this malpractice,” it read.

The statement came after a user on Twitter circulated false information that the brand had been keeping high profit margins and falling prey to hypocrisy and capitalism while its owner was often heard mocking traders for doing the same.






However, if anything, this gave way to some more trolling, with some finding humour in a... nara controversy.


Others though, were furious and offended that a religious scholar was being slandered and jumped straight to his defence.


images.dawn.com

Maulana Tariq Jamil's fashion brand MTJ wants you to know it isn't selling Rs550 naras

'Nara gate' has taken Twitter by storm and has people wondering why they're even discussing drawstrings.
images.dawn.com
Click to expand...
Iss waqt tamam Sunni masalik ka ulma ke kirdar kashi krna ke koshish ke ja rhi ha or ulma ko mulla mulla kah ka mazak banaya ja raha ja ALLAH sub Dakh raha ha...
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
770
-10
1,065
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
wali87 said:
Zindagi Allah ki Ibadat main guzar di laikin ultimate goal Paisa kamana raha. I dont trust a single molvi in Pakistan. They are all materialistic people deep down inside.. only difference is each one of them has a different cover story.
Click to expand...
I don't trust Pakistani molvis either but what is wrong with doing business? Doing business is the Sunnah of our beloved Prophet Muhammad(SAW). Entrepreneurship is a major part of Islamic economics and Islamic finance. Entrepreneurship dates back from the time of the Prophet(SAW) and his companions. They were businessmen with high caliber and strong morals. Islamic history has given us undeniable proof on the contributions of the Muslims to the business, governed by the Qur’an and Sunnah. The example of Prophet Muhammad(SAW) is an example of a great entrepreneur, he already portrayed a significant entrepreneurial leadership for most of his life. Most importantly throughout the period he was continuously proven to be very successful. It is well accepted that Prophet Muhammad(SAW) was very intelligent in doing business and his honesty and truthfulness in his business made him the most trustworthy person in his community. With those great attributes, every rich person, businessman and businesswomen of that time happily enjoyed doing business with him(SAW) and collaborated in joint ventures. As an example, Khadijah, a very successful businesswomen of his community married Prophet Muhammad(SAW) due to his exemplary business ethics and leadership. This business and entrepreneurship leadership examples by the Prophet Muhammad(SAW) also emphasize the importance of entrepreneurship as one of the key economic activities for the Muslims. It also highlights that business and entrepreneurship must be considered as a high potential income generation activity and that it part of Islam itself. Entrepreneurship must be seen as an example of ibadah or devotion to Allah.
 
Last edited:
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
6,571
0
7,720
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
quick release nara needs to made, like the bike tyre rim that has quick release mechanism so you can switch tyre. plus it should glow in the dark so one can see at nigh to release himself.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
7,427
-20
14,009
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
wali87 said:
Zindagi Allah ki Ibadat main guzar di laikin ultimate goal Paisa kamana raha. I dont trust a single molvi in Pakistan. They are all materialistic people deep down inside.. only difference is each one of them has a different cover story.
Click to expand...
if you are a religious person or a maulvi, are you banned from running a business? Mana he rozi kamani?

I’m just curious.

Btw, I love your name. My son shares the same name as you except it’s Waliullah. 8-)
 
S

Silverblaze

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2012
2,336
3
2,893
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I would rather have maulanas running huge tax paying businesses so they realize that how a hartal will impact their businesses.

Sadly what a ridiculous debate is talking place in Pakistan sigh!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom