Maulana Tariq Jamil Clarifies Whether He Criticized PM Imran Khan
Posted 13 mins ago by Raza Rizvi
Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has clarified that he had not criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan over the recent protest of government employees in Islamabad that turned violent.
His clarification came on Twitter, where he shared a post from a fake Twitter handle @iamtariq_jameel that said:
The statement attributed to the Islamic scholar on social media, which has been dismissed as fake news, had referred to the government employees’ protest on Wednesday that turned violent after the angry protesters pelted stones at the police, who in return fired tear gas shells to disperse them.
During the scuffle, one policeman lost his life due to suffocation caused by the intense tear gas shelling.
The post went viral, with anti-government activists sharing it. Quoting the post in his tweet, the religious scholar distanced himself from the statement."I had always believed that Imran Khan will build a welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madina, but the way federal employees were brutally tortured for demanding their due right was nothing less than tyranny."
