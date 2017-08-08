What's new

Maulana Fazl unanimously appointed PDM chief

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
50,181
54
75,571
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Maulana Fazl unanimously appointed PDM chief

Decision taken during virtual meeting of all opposition parties



Khalid Mehmood
October 03, 2020

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. PHOTO: FILE


JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.


ISLAMABAD: Following days of consultations, opposition parties have evolved consensus over the name of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the newly-formed alliance against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The decision was taken during a virtual meeting of opposition parties on Saturday, attended by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Maulana Fazl among other senior opposition politicians.

The meeting discussed the country’s prevailing political situation including the decisions taken during the All Parties Conference (APC) last month to topple the PTI-led government.

Sources privy to the meeting told The Express Tribune that PML-N had suggested the name of Fazl for the PDM chairmanship which was approved by all parties unanimously. PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal would be appointed as the secretary-general of the opposition’s newly-formed alliance.

Meanwhile, members from other political parties will be given the positions of vice-president, they added.

At the APC on September 20, the opposition parties upped the ante against the PTI-led federal government as they demanded the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced the formation of the PDM to begin a countrywide protest campaign.

During the PPP-hosted confab, the opposition also ratcheted up its narrative against alleged rigging in the July 2018 general election and demanded that the powerful military establishment should not only refrain itself from interfering in politics but also confine to its role as defined in the Constitution.

Through a 26-point resolution and a seven-point action plan issued after the APC, the opposition put forward its demands, including free, fair, transparent elections without having any role of the armed forces and agencies.

Reacting to the decision, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry termed it a “sad day” for Pakistan, saying: “An extremist Mullah [cleric] considered close to terrorist groups of Afghanistan is selected to lead opposition movement against the government”.

Taking to Twitter, he further added that unlike India where “extremists” are in the government, people of Pakistan have never allowed them to come into power or mainstream politics.



tribune.com.pk

Maulana Fazl unanimously appointed PDM chief | The Express Tribune

Decision taken during virtual meeting of all opposition parties
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ghazi52 NAB summons Maulana Fazl’s brother for questioning Insaf - Justice 0
PakSword For Fun: What is Maulana Fazl going to do after all of his deadlines pass? Members Club 103
S Maulana Fazl defends Afghan Taliban’s flags in Azadi March Pakistani Siasat 110
A Ali Amin Gandapur announces public rally in Maulana Fazl’s constituency Pakistani Siasat 31
A DG ISPR responds to Maulana Fazl’s speech during Azadi March Pakistani Siasat 89
ghazi52 Maulana Fazl hospitalized Pakistani Siasat 45
Norwegian Get united before we all go to jail - Maulana Fazl ur Rehman Pakistani Siasat 5
zeroboy Chairman NAB approves of inquiry against Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's brother Zia-ur-Rehman Pakistani Siasat 1
ghazi52 Maulana Fazle Rahman Ki munafiqat By Hamid Mir, Kashif Abbasi. Political Videos 5
GlobalVillageSpace GVS exclusive! Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman meeting with Imran Khan? Pakistani Siasat 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top