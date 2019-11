Maulana Fazl defends Afghan Taliban’s flags in Azadi March

By News Desk Published: November 2, 2019Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that delegations of Afghan Taliban are officially welcomed in Islamabad by the PTI government therefore criticising presence of a few such flags is baseless and an attempt to malign the Azadi March.“With presidential protocol, the United States engaged with Afghan Taliban in peace talks… and with the same protocol they were welcomed in Moscow as well. And you ask us why a boy carried their flag in our rally,” he said while addressing the anti-government rally that entered its second day in the capital.Maulan Fazl said the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost moral grounds to rule the country and slammed it for ‘hatching controversies’ against his “peaceful march”.Not just the Indian but the entire international media is covering the Azadi Marc, said the firebrand cleric referring to PM Imran’s criticism over his protest’s coverage on Indian channels.Fazl also said that they are being wrongly accused over a low turnout of women in the protest demonstration. “We respect women more than you can ever imagine to do so,” he remarked, adding that women members of the party are playing their part to make this protest a success.Maulana Fazl reiterated economic woes of the country at the hands of the incumbent government.Read more: Afghan Taliban