Maulana Dr. Adil Khan Sahib, the leader of Jamia Farooqia Karachi, martyred in a murderous attack

جامعہ فاروقیہ کراچی کے مہتمم مولانا ڈاکٹر عادل خان صاحب رح قاتلانہ حملے میں شہید
Who it can be the biggest beneficiary? Politicians, India, Iran, TTP, LJ, SS etc?
Fedral govt must implement governer raj on Sindh...
جامعہ فاروقیہ کراچی کے مہتمم مولانا ڈاکٹر عادل خان صاحب رح قاتلانہ حملے میں شہید
Who it can be the biggest beneficiary? Politicians, India, Iran, TTP, LJ, SS etc?
difficult to comment this sectarian act is occured in Karachi a after a long time .... in fact any high profile murder after a long ... I don't even remember any other murder high profile murder in Karachi after Amjad Sabri killing .....what about JSQM etc, they had attacked on police recently. I mean they cna be the hired gun this time..
@blain2
When did the attack happen?what about JSQM etc, they had attacked on police recently. I mean they cna be the hired gun this time..
@blain2
New Recruit
New Recruit
today.. exact time and location not known.When did the attack happen?
shameful post.
???Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioon
it 100% firqawarana hamla
sponsored from across Turbat and Chaman