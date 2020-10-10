What's new

Featured Maulana Dr. Adil Khan Sahib, head of Jamia Farooqia Karachi, martyred in a murderous attack

mikkix

mikkix

SENIOR MEMBER
May 7, 2010
2,436
-3
1,079
Country
Pakistan
Location
Japan
Those who wants to deviate karachi development issue are behind it. They want businesss industry move from the city are behind it. Blaming raw stupidity.
 
HRK

HRK

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 24, 2010
11,434
85
28,285
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So first successful attack is carried out in Karachi, as per reports RAW was attempting to conducts number of terrorist attacks with sectarian angle in Punjab and GB, and in past month a cell was successfully neutralized by LEA in N.Punjab and Federal territories.
 
Last edited:
python-000

python-000

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2017
993
0
708
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HRK

HRK

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 24, 2010
11,434
85
28,285
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goenitz said:
what about JSQM etc, they had attacked on police recently. I mean they cna be the hired gun this time..
@blain2
Click to expand...
difficult to comment this sectarian act is occured in Karachi a after a long time .... in fact any high profile murder after a long ... I don't even remember any other murder high profile murder in Karachi after Amjad Sabri killing .....
 
TurbatChaman

TurbatChaman

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 23, 2020
5
-1
6
Country
India
Location
India
Before Fanboys blame India, they should themselves ask why firqawariat increased

Hudood ordinances,
large no. mazhabi jamaats coming into siyasat,
creating of Lashkar e Jhangvi, Sipah e Sahaba.. was SSP a creation of India or funded by petro dollars ?

Juda ho deen siyasat se to reh jaati hai Changezi..

but Deen is "spiritiual imaan" and morals for rulers/admins.. and not maulvis blocking D-Chowk at every chance..
 
alibaz

alibaz

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 26, 2007
3,995
0
2,509
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Very condemnable act, beside finding out foreign hand in such activities and to avoid such incidences we need to narrow down differences.
 
Tair-Lahoti

Tair-Lahoti

FULL MEMBER
Dec 28, 2019
185
0
194
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sectarian divide cannot be curbed without punishing the criminals.
1- Person who started this chaos was allowed to run out of country.
2- A channel owned by a Shia, aired the curses against Sahaba r.a.
3- Masaive reaction from Ahly Sunnah
4- Another incident of provocation by using abusive language against the 2nd most revered companion umer r. a.
5- people arrested and later released without punishment.
6- A prominent voice in Glorification of Companion procession killed.

Peace can only be achieved by taking stern action against people who can easily be identified and interrogated. Blaming India and RAW won't work.
Imran Khan said:
molvis
View attachment 678229
Click to expand...
shameful post.
Nobody must be allowed to insult a victim of terrorism.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 1, Guests: 9)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top