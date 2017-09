Mattis is likely to seek to persuade India to buy Lockheed Martin's F-16 Block 70 aircraft in a deal potentially worth $15 billion.Lockheed Martin has offered the most upgraded version of the jet fighter to India, the world's largest weapons importer.The U.S. manufacturer is competing with Swedish defense giant Saab, whose Gripen E made its maiden flight in June.India has said it needs at least 100 single-engine fighters to counter the growing air threat posed by China and Pakistan.Saab and Lockheed have both offered to build the jets locally to comply with Modi's "Make-in-India" initiative, which aims to cut imports and build a domestic defense industry.