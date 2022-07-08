What's new

‘MATTERS SORTED’: FAROOQ SATTAR TO RETURN TO MQM-P FOLD AFTER EID

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar is likely to return to the fold of the party after matters have been sorted out with Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, a meeting took place between Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at a residential complex in Gulistan-e-Jauhar which was also attended by Mooed Anwar and Furqan Attayab from MQM-P side and Kamran Farooqui, Faisal Rafiq and Nighat Shakil represented Sattar group.

“A formula has been finalized between the two for appointment of office bearers and adjustment of independent local government candidates,” they said, adding that members of the Sattar group will be accommodated in Karachi and Hyderabad.

They said that Farooq Sattar will return to the MQM-P fold after Eidul Azha and a general workers’ meeting will be organized at the KMC Stadium in the PIB where Sattar would be welcomed back to the party along with his associates.

Read More: DR ISHRATUL EBAD, FAROOQ SATTAR DISCUSS KARACHI’S PROBLEMS

“Farooq Sattar will announce to quit the race for NA-245 by-election while local government candidates will also be announced during the gathering,” they said.

Recently, Sattar invited all factions of the MQM to unite and said that Khalid Maqbool, Afaq Ahmed, Mustafa Kamal should sit together. “They should sit together for the interest of the urban centers of the province,” he said.
Opening the way for Altaf the Pig to come and terrorize Karachi again. Army had a major hand in the patch up of MQM to dislodge PTI from the electorate. The hatred of Karachi perpetuated by the Army is just wow.
 

