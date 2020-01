Akbar Ayub's profile on the KP assembly website says that he is a matriculate.Ayub, who has previously held the portfolio of Minister of Communications, passed his matric exams in 1988.KP's Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that appointing Akbar Ayub was not a mistake as he had only been given charge of the intermediate section of the education ministry. "No one in the cabinet speaks better English than Akbar Ayub," Yousafzai said to justify the choice. "In a democracy, appointing ba matriculate as a minister is not objectionable," he continued, adding that Zia Ullah, the previous minister, was given the Information Technology ministry on his own request.Earlier in the day, the KP govt issued a notification regarding the changed in the provincial cabinet. Iqbal Wazir of North Waziristan and Shah Mohammad were inducted into the cabinet as Ministers for Relief and Transport, respectively.Khalilur Rehman was named Advisor to the Chief Minister for Higher Education, while Arif Ahmedzai, Shafiullah, Riyaz Khan and Zahoor Shakir were made Special Assistants. Wazir Zada, Ahmed Khan Swati, Taj Mohammad and Ghazan Jamal were also named as Special Assistants.Shahram Tarakai was made the Minister for Health while the previous holder of that portfolio, Hisham Inamullah, was named Social Welfare Minister.