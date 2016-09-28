Matiari-Lahore transmission line’s high power testing completed: NTDC

August 03, 2021LAHORE - National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on Monday successfully tested 3000mw transmission on Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line. NTDC Managing Director Engr Muhammad Ayub remained in control room during the test and monitored HVDC parameters and also sought update about the test and issued guidelines to the commissioning working group, consultant and independent engineer. Updating the details of testing phases, the NTDC spokesman said that out of 8 power tests, 7 have been completed successfully so far that includeCommissioning Tests (DC Station Tests) Lahore (A1Commissioning Tests (DC Station Tests) M0atiari (A2Mono-pole Low Power System Tests (Up to 400 MW each pole) (A:3),Bi-pole Low Power System Tests (Up to 800 MW Bi-pole) (A4Mono-pole High Power Tests (2200 MW, each pole) (A5Bi-pole High Power Tests at Maximum Available Power (MAP) (A6Special Optional Tests (recommended by OE)( A7Whereas, the last remaining test i.e. Trial Operation (168 hrs) and Capability Demonstration Test (06 hrs) (A8will be completed soon and Commercial Operation Date will be achieved on 01 Sep 2021. The 660 kV HVDC Matiari -Lahore Transmission Project is a CPEC project built on BOOT basis which has been envisioned to evacuate 4000mw power from power plants in South of the country.The project will be owned and operated by Pak MLTC for 25 years and after that the operations will be transferred to NTDC. HVDC is a new technology in Pakistan and is widely being used around the world in long distance transmission. The spokesman further said that MD NTDC Engr Muhammad Ayub also visited the site of 500kV D/C Transmission Line for Interconnection of 660 MW Lucky Coal Power and directed the teams to accelerate construction work of transmission line project.