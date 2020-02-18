Materials science and industrial applications: Russia as a model for Arab countries





Materials science:

Problems that arise for the development of materials science:

Solutions:

Infrastructure:

Some areas of applications of materials science:

: ( Pressure Reactor Vessel)

​ ​ ​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

It is one of the branches of applied science that is concerned with studying, evaluating and understanding the relationship between the structural chemical composition of materials and their properties in order to improve these properties to make them more suitable for different applications. Materials science also focuses on the possibility of finding new materials with distinct properties that are suitable for multiple uses.Materials science is one of the leading foundations in building and resurrecting civilization. Huge facilities and gigantic production projects are evidence of the importance of materials science and testify to the essential role that it contributes to establishing these facilities and achieving the productive goals of those projects. The closest example of this is what we see of missiles carrying vehicles and satellites. Burning flames are blown behind them to reach a temperature of about 2000 ° C, Continuous research in materials science has produced materials that can perform this role with high efficiency.- Research in this field requires huge amounts of money (the possibility of failure to reach the required materials from the incoming resources)- Research in this field cannot be shortened by simply increasing the amount. Cumulative experiences are born from experiences that extend over months, years and decades.- Absence of clear priorities and plans: where do we start? Who bears the responsibility (the government in full - a partnership between the public sector and the private sector - the private sector in large with little support from the government - the private sector completely)???- Scientific research: Increasing interest in scientific research and patenting and promoting it to achieve economic gains that cover financial costs. It also supports the continuation of research so that it does not become a financial burden without economic return.- Education and Competencies: Structuring the educational system so that the research aspect is developed at all levels of education and not limited to postgraduate studies (Masters - PhD) with interest in developing competencies and involving them in solving the problems of the public and private sectors! It appears that a professor who holds a PhD with practical experience in one of the companies or has cooperation with one of the companies has a deeper understanding and broader knowledge in the applied field!Note: It is indispensable for innovative and technology-developing companies to partner with universities or some of the faculty staff in universities who hold a doctorate degree in conducting research or opening a research department within the company and employing PhD holders!- Adopting the TRIZ theory, which is the initial letters of the word of Russian origin and means in Arabic, the theory ofdeveloped by the Russian scientist Genrich Altshuler.- Buying knowledge (know-how): There are research centers that sell knowledge and patents- Technology Transfer: Many companies, universities, and government organizations now have a technology transfer office dedicated to identifying research that has potential commercial benefits and strategies for how to exploit it.. Siemens and GE experience in Saudi Arabia is an example!In order to get in the field of industry, it is necessary to prepare the infrastructure for transformation into an industrial country!It is only possible to start in the field of materials science through the establishment of specialized research centers in this field! ..It is the first nucleus to launch in the world of manufacturing.Russia for example has many research centers specialized in materials science, to name a few:- AllRussia Institute of Aeronautical Materials Science- Promiti Central Institute for Scientific Research of Structural Materials- Boschvar Institute for Research in Inorganic MaterialsThey are specialized factories that have the ability to produce materials or alloys that differ in their properties from those of the constituent elements..- The nuclear fieldIt is noticed that the Russian PRV compared to the American, the French-German and the Korean is superior to its counterparts, so we see that its height is less than that of its counterparts! And that the thickness of the vessel wall is the least 197.5, and the pressure of the vessel is 17.6 MPa, which is the highest with its French-German counterpart! As for the design temperature, it reaches 350 degrees Celsius, a degree lower than the French-German vessel, and the weight of the transport is 330 tons, while in the allocated weight, where the amount of megawatts of energy is calculated in proportion to weight, it is the lowest in Russia, where it reaches 0.28 tons per megawatt produced! This is due to the alloy steel used in the Russian PRV!- The secret lies in materials science:One of the promising new directions is the development, research and application of corrosion-resistant titanium alloys for nuclear reactor hull structures (VVER) and advanced steam generators for nuclear power plants.