Matarbari port part of Japan’s Indo-Pacific plan

With much higher container handling capacities and 18 metres draft, the deep seaport in Matarbari will emerge as an important hub for regional connectivity and in Bangladesh maritime transportation plan compared with the Chattogram port which has been operating with only nine metres draft, he said.



Matarbari will also become a hub for energy supplies after the constructions of the coal-fired power plant and LNG and LPG terminals, Ito Naoki said, adding that the supply of LNG and LPG will be crucial for Bangladesh’s energy-mix as it has already scrapped coal-fired power plants recently.