‘Matarbari Port likely to contribute about 3% in GDP growth’

Once the Matarbari Port comes into operation, it is expected that the country’s first deep sea port would contribute 2-3% in the growth of the national economy.On March 10 in 2020, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved the “Matarbari Port Development Project” with Tk17,777.16 crore in a bid to enhance the cargo handling capacity of the country.Of the total project cost of Tk17,777.16 crore for the Matarbari project, Tk2,671.15 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh, Tk2,213.24 crore from the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) while the rest Tk12,892.76 crore from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).CPA under the Ministry of Shipping, and the Roads and Highways Division are implementing the “Matarbari Port Development project,” set to be completed by December 2026.Talking to BSS, Shipping Secretary Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury said the main objective of the project is to enhance the cargo handling capacity of Bangladesh through constructing the Matarbari Port including link road and thus fulfill the demand of international trade as well as facilitating speedy port services with the neighbouring countries.“The existing yearly container handling capacity of the Chittagong Port is 3.1 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) containers. The growing demand will exceed the existing handling capacity within next year. We have to increase the handling capacity by more 4 billion TEUs within 2033. Mongla and Payra ports will not be able to meet the growing demand. So, Matarbari and Bay Terminal are likely to be the solution. The Matarbari Port is likely to add 2% to 3% GDP in the country’s economy,” he added.He said the Matarbari Sea Port would be the country’s 4th port after Chittagong, Mongla, and Payra and it would be built as a huge port, in view of the growing pressure of economic activities.“This is another ‘dream’ project for the country and it will further strengthen our journey towards the ocean as well as boost our trade and commerce,” he added.For constructing the Matarbari Port, he informed, the government has already appointed a consultant and the consultant has already completed geotechnical survey or soil test.Moreover, he said, design and drawing of the project are in progress.Joint Secretary (Planning) of the Shipping Ministry Rafique Ahmed Siddique said that Matarbari Port would fulfill the government’s aspirations for a deep sea port side by side creating opportunities for anchoring container-laden vessels, open goods-laden vessels and oil tankers at the port jetty.“Besides, this port will minimize the pressure on the Chittagong Port alongside meeting the growing demand of the country’s import and export activities. Goods transportation to and from the potential industrial estates at Matarbari and Moheshkhali will also be facilitated once this port is established,” he added.He informed that the Matarbari Port will have two separate terminals where ships having around 8,500 TEUs containers could anchor as there will be an 18-meter draft at the port channel.The main project operations include construction of a multipurpose terminal and a container terminal, procurement of necessary cargo handling equipment and construction of around 26.7kmlink road, he added.Another official at the Shipping Ministry said for land acquisition in the first phase, 283.23 acre land acquisition is in progress through the Ministry of Land.