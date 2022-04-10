What's new

Matarbari deep seaport construction to be completed by 2026

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,943
-5
12,127

Matarbari deep seaport construction to be completed by 2026​

Mir Mostafizur Rahaman | Published: April 09, 2022 22:30:47
Matarbari deep seaport construction to be completed by 2026



Japan plans to complete the construction of the Matarbari Deep seaport by 2026, a senior official of the Japanese Foreign Ministry told the FE.

Matarbari deep sea port is considered a game changer for the regional economy.

The survey for the port was completed in 2018 and the loan agreement was signed in 2019, said Iwamoto Keiichi, deputy director general of the Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department of Japanese foreign ministry.

As per the schedule, the port construction will be completed by 2026, and Japan is confident of meeting the deadline, he mentioned.

Mr Iwamoto also pointed out that in line with the decisions taken by the two leaders- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abbey -during latter’s visit to Dhaka, Japan committed to extending cooperation in several sectors.

“These sectors are; improvement of transportation, stable energy supply, development of spatial economic zone and development of the private sector.

Mr Iwamoto mentioned that big projects like MRT, deep seaport, railway bridge on the river Jamuna and cross border road network are being funded by Japanese government.

Responding to a question, Mr Iwamoto said that Bangladesh’s dependency on a single sector like textile is vulnerability for its export basket.

He suggested diversification if the export basket of Bangladesh.

Addressing the challenge of making up the declining gas reserves of the country is crucial to its economy, he noted.

He also stated improvements in basic infrastructure like roads and ports are also crucial to the attract foreign investors.

In this regard, he mentioned that in the area of customs, Bangladesh needs to do more reforms, as many investors and businessmen face problems with the existing customs procedure of Bangladesh

Mr Iwamoto says that bilateral trade between Japan and Bangladesh is growing though there is a little deficit for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh can offset this deficiency by improving its export basket.

He mentioned that last year Bangladesh's import from Japan was $1.8 billion while Bangladesh's export to Japan was $1.2 billion.

Responding to another question, Mr Iwamoto said that a number of Japanese companies are planning to relocate from China to other South Asian countries and Bangladesh may take the opportunity if it can further improve its investment climate.

He mentioned that the abundant cheap labour in Bangladesh is a strength of the country.

However, he pointed out the Japanese companies which have already relocated their factories from China have found their destination mainly in Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia.

Responding to another question, Mr Iwamoto said that under the Indo Pacific strategy Japan has no plan to provide any economic package but friendly countries like Bangladesh are getting assistance from Japan in various sectors since inception.

mirmostafiz@yahoo.com

thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Matarbari deep seaport construction to be completed by 2026

Japan plans to complete the construction of the Matarbari Deep seaport by 2026, a senior official of the Japanese Foreign Ministry told the FE. Matarbari deep sea port is considered a game changer for the regional economy. The survey for the port was completed in 2018 and the loan agreement was...
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
13,082
0
14,683
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Black_cats said:
Responding to a question, Mr Iwamoto said that Bangladesh’s dependency on a single sector like textile is vulnerability for its export basket.
Click to expand...
Expert Japanese understand this little thing that too much dependency upon garments is no ticket for economic well being.

The country needs various kinds industrial plants to produce mechanical/ electrical/ electronic goods that can serve the locals and are exported to earn money.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Matarbari port part of Japan’s Indo-Pacific plan
Replies
1
Views
444
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh strategically vital in Indo-Pacific
Replies
3
Views
284
bluesky
B
B
Payra downgraded to seaport from deep seaport
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh set to seal $2.80bn Jica loan deal for 6 projects
Replies
3
Views
493
mb444
mb444
B
EU pushes for 100% FDI in a more open Bangladesh logistics sector
Replies
2
Views
291
Turingsage
Turingsage

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom