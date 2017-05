MASTERCHEF winner Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed’s victory was tarnished by online trolls who targeted her for cooking Asian dishes throughout the series.The 29-year-old has proudly produced menus inspired by her Pakistani heritage and told viewers of her passion for Kashmiri cuisine and middle-eastern flavours.However, some weren’t enamoured with her style of cooking and took to Twitter to criticise her for a ‘lack of variety’.One disgruntled fan of the show wrote: “No never, curry girl, the others much better all round cooks. Saliha one trick pony.“Saliha is a brilliant cook,but what’s she gona do now?Give up being a doc(which she studied 5 yrs for)to open a curry house?#MasterChefUK,” questioned one viewer.Another criticised hosts John Terode and Gregg Wallace for their analysis of Saliha’s journey, writing: “#MasterChefUK where was progression in saliha’s cooking? She started with a curry and ended with a curry. Yawn.”Others felt Saliha didn’t deserve the title compared to her fellow finalists Steve Kielty and Giovanna Ryan.One said: “#MasterChefUK What a disappointing final after the last few weeks…Saliha is a ‘one trick pony’ she can only cook curry based dishes…Another posted: “I have to say I think saliha was the least deserving… another bloody variation on a curry!While a third shared: “Steve should have won masterchef, Saliha just seemed to make curry which tbf isnt that hard when your asian…REX FEATURESSaliha has proudly produced menus inspired by her Pakistani heritageHowever, many more rushed to the champion’s defence, explaining how Saliha’s dishes were full of variety and took skill to make.One said: “Saliha, I hope your journey has taught a lot of people that ‘curry’ is not just ONE flavour, but so many varieties & techniques #Masterchef”Another vented: “Saliha wasn’t my 1st choice for #MasterChefUK champ but all these comments about ‘curry’ are astonishingly ignorant. Learn to cook, haters.”