beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 56,958
- -24
- Country
-
- Location
-
Massive wild fire raging Mongolia for weeks, tens of thousands gazelles ram the boder fence trying to cross into China's Inner Mongolia
Mongolian government didn't do anything to stop the fire, China had already made firebreaks along the border to stop the fire from spreading into China.
Mongolian government didn't do anything to stop the fire, China had already made firebreaks along the border to stop the fire from spreading into China.
Last edited: