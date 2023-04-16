What's new

Massive wild fire raging Mongolia for weeks, tens of thousands gazelles ram the boder fence trying to cross into China's Inner Mongolia

Massive wild fire raging Mongolia for weeks, tens of thousands gazelles ram the boder fence trying to cross into China's Inner Mongolia


Mongolian government didn't do anything to stop the fire, China had already made firebreaks along the border to stop the fire from spreading into China.
 
