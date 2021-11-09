Massive western media leash out, in bid to save drug trafficker (IQ 69... old trick)

Large outpour of western media against Singapore now. Western NGO, psychologists all are in lock step in subverting due justice. We got to support Singapore government to carry out Justice on this case.
Sarmila Dharmalingam is praying for a miracle. Her brother, Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, is set to be hanged in Singapore's Changi Prison. If it happens, it will be the first execution Singapore has carried out since 2019.
"When I'm alone and I think of my brother, there is pain. But [we need to] be brave and keep on praying - anything can happen," she told the BBC.
Nagaenthran is due to be hanged on Wednesday morning, but was granted a last-minute stay of execution for a day. A court of appeal will decide his fate on Tuesday.
In 2009, then 21-year-old Nagaenthran was found trying to smuggle heroin into Singapore from Malaysia.
The Malaysian citizen was sentenced to death despite an assessment by a medical expert that he has an IQ of 69 - a level recognised as indicating an intellectual disability.
Nagaenthran Dharmalingam: Family prays as man with IQ of 69 to be executed
The drug trafficking case has sparked a rare disquiet in Singapore where the death penalty is largely uncontroversial.
Singapore’s highest court to make 11th-hour decision on Malaysian facing execution
The case of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who has an IQ of 69, this week garnered global attention after protests by anti-death penalty activists.
Singapore court stays execution of man with learning disabilities
Rights groups condemned decision to execute Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, who has learning disabilities
