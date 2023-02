Jango said: And today now Khosa from PPP is firing guns at Kh Asif on Kashif Abbasi's show keh what he is saying in the assembly.



Is mulk ka koi haal nhn Click to expand...

You better watch program with Mohammad Malick and Khawaja Asif on channel 92. When Mohammad Malick raises the question of accountability of the establishment. He refused to take the question and avoid to reply....and he said, I will reply to you on "the assembly floor". Because on the assembly floor whatever members say, can not be challenged in a court of law. Member has full immunity to say whatever without any threat of courts or cases...can t be filled 60 cases all around the Pakistani remote area.... lolll