What's new

Massive security policy failure of current regime

A

Ahmad Saleem

FULL MEMBER
Apr 4, 2020
169
1
225
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504490273141030913
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504490296146817024

The article is published in an Indian newspaper but the source of the news is a British diplomate. The circumstantial evidence also gives credibility to the news. There has been a decrease in violence in Kashmir whereas an increase in violence in Balochistan and ex FATA. It is a massive policy failure and we are doing nothing to correct it. All the other countries never let the war come to their own soil. Saudia and UAE are fighting their war in Yemen. Iran and Israel are fighting their war in Iraq, Syria and Libya. Russia is fighting its war in Ukraine. Its only Pakistan that gave up a favorable position in Kashmir and allowed India to bring the fight inside Pakistani soil in Balochistan. Our top brass is trying to appease India whereas they are coming hard on us. A time to ponder and have some shame and spine.
The current situation is so bad that terrorists in Balochistan are overrunning our post attacking HQ and we have to shut down our provincial capital Quetta because of fear of attacks.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504300549113581570
 
Awan68

Awan68

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2016
4,354
-3
5,941
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
I have been banned several times of this forum for showing Bajwa's true face, i guess i was right and this traitor is slowly bieng exposed.
 
Huffal

Huffal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
2,486
0
3,156
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Ahmad Saleem said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504490273141030913
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504490296146817024

The article is published in an Indian newspaper but the source of the news is a British diplomate. The circumstantial evidence also gives credibility to the news. There has been a decrease in violence in Kashmir whereas an increase in violence in Balochistan and ex FATA. It is a massive policy failure and we are doing nothing to correct it. All the other countries never let the war come to their own soil. Saudia and UAE are fighting their war in Yemen. Iran and Israel are fighting their war in Iraq, Syria and Libya. Russia is fighting its war in Ukraine. Its only Pakistan that gave up a favorable position in Kashmir and allowed India to bring the fight inside Pakistani soil in Balochistan. Our top brass is trying to appease India whereas they are coming hard on us. A time to ponder and have some shame and spine.
The current situation is so bad that terrorists in Balochistan are overrunning our post attacking HQ and we have to shut down our provincial capital Quetta because of fear of attacks.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504300549113581570
Click to expand...
1) that article sounds like complete bullshit. What do you expect from Indian media.

2) There has been a significant increase of IBOs and attacks on terrorists in the past few months causing them to lash out in desperation for funding

3) The attacks on the HQ FAILED and as a result lead to the obliteration of the balochistan terrorists we are seeing currently (106+ killed in the past month or so)

4) welcome to war
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

313ghazi
Afghan soil still being used against Pakistan, Moeed Yusuf tells NA body
Replies
7
Views
555
Riz
Riz
GlobalVillageSpace
On National Security Policy of Pakistan – Gen (r) Asad Durrani
Replies
0
Views
408
GlobalVillageSpace
GlobalVillageSpace
313ghazi
PM Imran, COAS reach Balochistan's Naushki to spend day with troops who repulsed terrorist attack
Replies
3
Views
395
Clutch
Clutch
R2D2
Why Pakistan might be about to side with Saudi Arabia against Iran
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
107
Views
3K
Crystal-Clear
Crystal-Clear
G
Pakistan approves first national security policy document
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom