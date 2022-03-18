Massive security policy failure of current regime

The article is published in an Indian newspaper but the source of the news is a British diplomate. The circumstantial evidence also gives credibility to the news. There has been a decrease in violence in Kashmir whereas an increase in violence in Balochistan and ex FATA. It is a massive policy failure and we are doing nothing to correct it. All the other countries never let the war come to their own soil. Saudia and UAE are fighting their war in Yemen. Iran and Israel are fighting their war in Iraq, Syria and Libya. Russia is fighting its war in Ukraine. Its only Pakistan that gave up a favorable position in Kashmir and allowed India to bring the fight inside Pakistani soil in Balochistan. Our top brass is trying to appease India whereas they are coming hard on us. A time to ponder and have some shame and spine.The current situation is so bad that terrorists in Balochistan are overrunning our post attacking HQ and we have to shut down our provincial capital Quetta because of fear of attacks.