What's new

'Massive rigging': Bilour refuses to accept Peshawar by-election result

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,565
20
27,005
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1665942646728.png

  • "I do not accept defeat," ANP's Ghulam Bilour says.
  • Imran Khan beats Bilour by more than 25,000 votes.
  • PTI Chairman Khan bagged 57,824 to defeat his rival.

PESHAWAR: ANP's candidate from NA-31 Peshawar-V Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour Sunday refused to accept the by-election result, as he accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of "massive rigging".

PTI Chairman Imran Khan won the NA-31 Peshawar-V seat by a margin of more than 25,000 votes after beating Bilour, as per the unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Khan bagged 57,824 to defeat his rival, according to unofficial results, with Bilour securing 32,253 votes.

Talking to Geo News, Bilour said: “Provincial government defeated me. I do not accept defeat.”

In the by-election, the provincial government’s machinery was extensively used against me, Bilour said, adding: “The government deployed his people inside and outside the polling stations.

“Imran Khan's popularity is clearly on the decline,” said the ANP leader.
www.geo.tv

'Massive rigging': Bilour refuses to accept Peshawar by-election result

PTI Chairman Imran Khan defeated Ghulam Bilour by over 25,000 votes
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ANP Challenges Postponement Of By-Elections By ECP
Replies
2
Views
162
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
ghazi52
Voting for 8 NA, 3 Punjab Assembly seats
2 3
Replies
31
Views
251
Fasbre2
F
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fazl dares Imran to march on Islamabad
Replies
7
Views
256
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N concedes defeat in crucial Punjab by-elections
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
109
Views
4K
Invicta
Invicta
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Unofficial results: PPP sweeps Sindh Local Bodies elections
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom