What's new

Massive new shed for India's future SSBN submarines spotted

VkdIndian

VkdIndian

BANNED
Jan 6, 2021
325
-4
228
Country
India
Location
India
That’s great news. These SSBNs would be a game changer in providing adequate deterrence against hegemonic Chinese.
 
jaybird

jaybird

FULL MEMBER
Mar 4, 2018
266
0
1,046
Country
China
Location
United States
VkdIndian said:
That’s great news. These SSBNs would be a game changer in providing adequate deterrence against hegemonic Chinese.
Click to expand...
You guys don't need game changer or new deterrence against China. India already beating China in every field possible. Chinese are no match for superior Indian tech already. Please have mercy on us.....:(
 
Capt. Karnage

Capt. Karnage

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2020
1,001
-45
854
Country
India
Location
India
Jobless Jack said:
The way your economy is nose diving these sheds might find other use in 5-10 years.
Click to expand...
Economy is certainly not doing well because we have a moron for pm. But our foundations are very strong and we will bounce back.
I would prefer aip equipped diesel electric over ssbn for every task except nuclear strikes as diesel sub is quieter and can operate in shallow depths.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom