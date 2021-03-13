Massive new shed for India's future SSBN submarines spotted

Fus Ro Dah
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Feb 20, 2021
- 36
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
40m longer than shed for Arihant class. Arihant is 108 m long, S4 & S4* will be around 145m long and have 6-8 SLBMs.
New Recruit
New Recruit
Yes with K5 SLBMThat’s great news. These SSBNs would be a game changer in providing adequate deterrence against hegemonic Chinese.
You guys don't need game changer or new deterrence against China. India already beating China in every field possible. Chinese are no match for superior Indian tech already. Please have mercy on us.....That’s great news. These SSBNs would be a game changer in providing adequate deterrence against hegemonic Chinese.
I know. But just in case China misbehaves.Chinese are no match for superior Indian tech already. Please have mercy on us.
Economy is certainly not doing well because we have a moron for pm. But our foundations are very strong and we will bounce back.The way your economy is nose diving these sheds might find other use in 5-10 years.
Another game changer...That’s great news. These SSBNs would be a game changer in providing adequate deterrence against hegemonic Chinese.
New Recruit
Wow, India is starting to build SSBN for K5 when the K4 is still under development.Yes with K5 SLBM
A better game than that played by the aggressive and ambitious adversaries.Another game changer...
What game do u Indians play. Guli danada....
We know, you are dreaming about next mealI am not dreaming about nuclear subs