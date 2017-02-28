What's new

MASSIVE: India Opens the biggest Water Pumping Station in the world

4000 Engineers, 20,000+ workers. About 3 to 4 years from start to end. One of the best indicators of a large country growing is when 'HUGE' projects start coming online with regularity. After the Atal Tunnel (longest highway tunnel in the world), this has come online. 44 new bridges in Ladak completed (more on the way) and then projects such as this...

@Faqir of ipi 'we bring advanced technology into farming'....tell Mr Handsome this is how it's done.

 
