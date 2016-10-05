What's new

Massive fortifications in Delhi

Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

xeuss said:
The Uncle Tom approves of the work of his masters
Just enjoying the collective burns of you lot. Achieved nothing, people hate em, and still hoping for alms from the government to get out of the mess and win something. The irony of all these is, these so-called farmers will eventually end up voting for the BJP and then you cry EVM hacking.
 
Bossman

I wrote earlier that Delhi has not seen scenes like this since the Invasion of Nadir Shah about 250 years ago and Indians on forum got offended. They were right, with the new armor, this looks something from the medieval times.
 
Bossman

Chhatrapati said:
Just enjoying the collective burns of you lot. Achieved nothing, people hate em, and still hoping for alms from the government to get out of the mess and win something. The irony of all these is, these so-called farmers will eventually end up voting for the BJP and then you cry EVM hacking.
Achieved nothing? Do I see an Ostrich with its head in the sand? Sikh are realizing their destiny is not with India and New Delhi is looking like a medieval battleground.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Wtf is that third picture down? Are they metal spikes in the ground?? Placed by some day labour general duties walla no less!

Whadda joke of a country. Can they not at least act professionally when they know the world is watching?
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

xeuss said:
Not really....Chinese can come in to India and take as much land as they want. All this is to prevent farmers from entering Delhi!


Why Modi and RSS bigots hate Sikhs...as much as Muslims.

Radical Sikhs killed one of the most active RSS leaders of Punjab – Brig (Retd) Jagdish Gagneja – in 2016 and followed it up by killing several other Hindu leaders.


Sikhs are also extremely wary of the RSS view that Sikhism is but a sect of Hinduism. Radical elements in the community have often warned that its status as a separate religion can be in danger if the RSS- BJP combine gets a free hand in the state.

This explains why the RSS’ Sikh arm the Rashtriya Sikh Sangat has not been able to gain a foothold in Punjab and operates from neighbouring Rajasthan or Haryana.

With sacrilege as a major issue in this election, played up of course by a canny Capt Amarinder Singh, there was no way that the Sikhs would vote for SAD-BJP.

thewire.in

Why Punjab's Sikh Majority Shunned Modi’s Hindutva to Give Congress Eight Seats

In Punjab, the Congress should actually give credit to the BJP’s overt Hindutva agenda which motivated Sikh voters to shun the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP combine.
thewire.in thewire.in
 
mudas777

