Massive fortifications in Delhi

Why Punjab's Sikh Majority Shunned Modi’s Hindutva to Give Congress Eight Seats In Punjab, the Congress should actually give credit to the BJP’s overt Hindutva agenda which motivated Sikh voters to shun the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP combine.

Radical Sikhs killed one of the most active RSS leaders of Punjab – Brig (Retd) Jagdish Gagneja – in 2016 and followed it up by killing several other Hindu leaders.Sikhs are also extremely wary of the RSS view that Sikhism is but a sect of Hinduism. Radical elements in the community have often warned that its status as a separate religion can be in danger if the RSS- BJP combine gets a free hand in the state.This explains why the RSS’ Sikh arm the Rashtriya Sikh Sangat has not been able to gain a foothold in Punjab and operates from neighbouring Rajasthan or Haryana.With sacrilege as a major issue in this election, played up of course by a canny Capt Amarinder Singh, there was no way that the Sikhs would vote for SAD-BJP.