South Korea declares national disaster as winds fan giant wildfire



This picture taken on Apr 4, 2019 shows a forest fire raging near a town in Sokcho. (Photo: AFP/Kangwon Ilbo)

This picture taken on April 4, 2019 shows a forest fire raging near a town in Goseong. (Photo: AFP/Kangwon Ilbo)

This picture taken on April 4, 2019 shows hospital workers carrying patients on rollaway beds to evacuate from a forest fire in Sokcho. (Photo: AFP/Kangwon Ilbo)

A general view shows a village destroyed by a forest fire in Sokcho on Apr 5, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Kangwon Ilbo)

South Korean soldiers try to put out a fire still in smouldering debris after the area was hit by a forest fire in Goseong on Apr 5, 2019. (Photo: AFP/YONHAP)