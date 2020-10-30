Massive fire in Tehran oil refinery.

Shahid Tondguyan refinery is ablaze on the same day Iran's largest warship caught fire and sank, and a day after the drone factory fire.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopoliti...nery-just-hours-after-sinking-iranian-warship
Looks like the zios are back to terrorist sabotage now that they have stopped bombing Palestinians.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopoliti...nery-just-hours-after-sinking-iranian-warship
Looks like the zios are back to terrorist sabotage now that they have stopped bombing Palestinians.