Massive fire guts popular clothing market in Bangladesh capital​

A fire rages at a popular market for cheaper clothes in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka [Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP Photo]Published On 4 Apr 20234 Apr 2023A large fire has gutted thousands of shops at a popular clothing market in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, with shop owners devastated by the loss weeks before Eid, the Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan.Hundreds of firefighters and army personnel battled the inferno as it tore through the clothing market, turning it into a pile of ashes. The blaze was brought under control at 12:45pm local time (06:45 GMT) more than six hours after it started at Bangabazar Market early on Tuesday.Several people have been injured but no deaths have been reported so far. Authorities were still trying to figure out the cause of the blaze.(Al Jazeera)D M Habib, an official at Bangabazar Shop Owners’ Association, told Al Jazeera that at least 3,000 shops, mostly made of tin and wood, were completely gutted in the fire.“The market had readymade garment products worth hundreds of millions. Most of the shops had extra stocks as Eid is little more than two weeks away,” Habib said.“I am unable to describe the massive loss all of us are incurring.”A firefighter runs to extinguish the blaze at the clothing market in Dhaka [Abdul Goni/AFP]Most traders expressed grief and helplessness.“I borrowed 1.5 million taka ($14,100) to buy Eid clothing,” one business owner said. “I have lost everything.”Shop owner Akter Hossain and two of his staff were seen trying to bring out clothing stock from their burning shop while onlookers stopped them from going near the fire.“I just invested around a million taka ($9,500) to stock new clothes ahead of Eid. All of those have turned into ashes. How will I ever recover from the loss?” a wailing Hossain told Al Jazeera.