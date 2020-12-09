What's new

Massive fire breaks out at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
209
0
311
Country
India
Location
India
Bangladesh-Rohingya.jpg

At least 3 dead, many missing, eyewitness says, authorities trying to contain blaze
DHAKA – Hundreds of shanties were gutted after a massive fire broke out at Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, according to eyewitnesses and authorities.

“We have got the report of fire and we responded to the incident. We are trying to control the blaze,” Mohammad Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, told Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses at the camp in Cox’s Bazar said the fire started at around 3.30 p.m. local time (1030GMT) and it is still burning.

“More than 700 tents have been gutted while the fire has gone almost out of control,” Mayyu Khan, Rohingya youth leader, told Anadolu Agency.

Muhammad Ayyub, another Rohingya representative, told Anadolu Agency over phone that at least one woman, 19, and two children aged six and nine years old were reportedly killed and several others are still missing.

The fire department has reportedly dispatched a team to the scene, he also said, while the fire brigade trucks are yet to arrive.

–AA

http://muslimmirror.com/eng/massive-fire-breaks-out-at-rohingya-camp-in-bangladesh/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

The Ronin
From Jordanian Planes to German Software, Myanmar’s ‘Genocidal’ Military Stocks Up
Replies
8
Views
599
Tom-tom
T
The Ronin
UN: Rohingya influx puts biodiversity risk in Coxs Bazar
Replies
0
Views
439
The Ronin
The Ronin
Contrarian
Desperate and lonely Rohingya children flee by boat
Replies
0
Views
481
Contrarian
Contrarian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom