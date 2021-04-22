Massive fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in india, at least 13 dead

Massive fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Maharashtra, at least 13 dead

A massive fire broke out at the ICU of a Covid-19 Hospital in the Palghar district of Maharashtra in which at least 13 people have died on Friday morning.Apr 23, 2021, 08:24 AM IST