What's new

Massive fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in india, at least 13 dead

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,331
2
114,842
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Massive fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Maharashtra, at least 13 dead

A massive fire broke out at the ICU of a Covid-19 Hospital in the Palghar district of Maharashtra in which at least 13 people have died on Friday morning.


Apr 23, 2021, 08:24 AM IST




zeenews.india.com

Massive fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Maharashtra, at least 13 dead

A massive fire broke out at the ICU of a Covid-19 Hospital in the Palghar district of Maharashtra in which at least 13 people have died on Friday morning. Watch video on Zee News
zeenews.india.com zeenews.india.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom