Massive fire at a Bangladeshi food processing factory in Rupganj.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1413427204046925830
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1413427204046925830
Deadly fire at Bangladesh food processing factory
Massive blaze tears through food processing factory, killing at least 52 people trapped by flames that forced many workers to leap for their lives from upper floors.

Flames rise the morning after a fire broke out at a factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]

Flames rise the morning after a fire broke out at a factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
9 Jul 2021
|
Updated:
2 hours ago
A massive fire in a Bangladesh food processing factory has killed at least 52 people trapped by flames that forced many workers to leap for their lives from the upper floors, AFP news agency reports, citing police officials.
The blaze broke out at the factory in Rupganj, an industrial town 25km (15 miles) east of capital Dhaka, on Thursday afternoon and was still burning nearly 24 hours later, the agency said.
 
