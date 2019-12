I agree with you as a former PTI supporter and follower of Imran Khan

I pray that he honorably resigns and gives up politics and gets back to charity work and celebrity appearances .



he is surrounded by a wicked witch of a wife pinky who didnt even wait to spend the mendatory time after divorcing her first husband and is known to use witchcraft

and then its all those self serving pests who are always around a current ruler and who will ditch him the moment he see Imran is falling





are you in Pakistan?

did you ever talk to ordinary people outside in person

or your commentary is based on pro PTI tweets only?

Click to expand...