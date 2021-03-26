Massive electoral fraud detected in Kerala : 20 lakh Bangladeshi immigrants are voters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM (March 23 HS): Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said on Monday that the electoral rolls in the State has been manipulated and tinkered with by the ruling party. A preliminary probe by district collectors have found that there has been widespread manipulation in voters list and there were thousands of multiple entries in the list in the name of the same person, said the CEO.He ordered the probe following a complaint by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala that the CPI(M) had included more than four lakh fake names in the State’s electoral rolls to subvert the public opinion.Early January saw K C Joseph, senior Congress leader and former minister, alleging that the ruling CPI(M) has deployed hundreds of government officials with party affiliations to include fake names in voters’ list across the State.The assistant electoral registration officer in Kasaragod district has been suspended after it was found that the officer had issued five electoral photo identity cards to a single person. Meena said that the cards were issued to the same voter without the recommendation of the booth level officer concerned and a detailed probe was taking place.But Prof Stanly Sebastian, a pro-BJP educational entrepreneur has some shocking information to make. “There areAll these people migrated to Kerala during the UPA regime at the Centre and they travelled from West Bengal and Assam to Kerala. The UDF and LDF Governments that had ruled Kerala during this period offered them ration cards and voters identity cards and it is these voters who are going to decide the destiny of the State,” said Prof Sebastian.He said the Hindus and Christians in Kerala are certain to face the wrath of these Islamists in days to come. “If the Centre wants to save the people of the State, the names of these 20 lakh illegal immigrants should be removed from the voters list at the earliest,” said Sebastian who has been closely studying the migratory pattern of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who have made Kerala their home.It may be remembered that many top intelligence officials in Kerala had expressed concern over the uncontrolled influx of Bangladeshis into Kerala who enter the country illegally through the open borders along the eastern sector. Zuhail, head of a six-member Bangladeshi family which has settled in Ernakulam, said that they got help from the Indian side to make it to Kerala.Siby Abraham, former President of Paippadu Panchayath in Kottayam district was the first one to come out with the disclosure that thousands of illegal immigrants in his panchayath were from Bangladesh. These migrant workers numbering thousands had taken out a procession on March 30, 2020 in the town demanding immediate travel arrangements to their villages in Assam and Bengal. Abraham had said though these people claim that they were from the eastern States of the country, originally they were from Bangladesh. “Most of them have five to six identity cards in different names,” said this Congress leader.Kerala goes to the polls on April 6. The over confidence being seen in the LDF camps could be due to these illegal immigrants who are sure to vote for the CPI(M). It is not known how the ECI plans to tackle this vexatious issue.