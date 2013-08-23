Massive election fraud – Sindh didn’t vote for the PPP

As we know that the purpose of elections is too elect the people’s representatives to the parliament. In order to give a fair representation to each region, there are certain rules that are part and parcel of the election process across the world. An adherence to the election laws and processes such as voter registration, access to polling offices, security of voters, transparency, officiating and delimitation are a must to conduct a free and fair election.
Here is the link to the complete article that was posted at Command Eleven https://www.commandeleven.com/pakistan/massive-election-fraud-sindh-didnt-vote-for-the-ppp/
Here is the link to the complete article that was posted at Command Eleven https://www.commandeleven.com/pakistan/massive-election-fraud-sindh-didnt-vote-for-the-ppp/
Attachments
-
124.8 KB Views: 0