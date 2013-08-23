What's new

Massive election fraud – Sindh didn’t vote for the PPP

SSGPA1

SSGPA1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 23, 2007
2,623
0
1,269
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
As we know that the purpose of elections is too elect the people’s representatives to the parliament. In order to give a fair representation to each region, there are certain rules that are part and parcel of the election process across the world. An adherence to the election laws and processes such as voter registration, access to polling offices, security of voters, transparency, officiating and delimitation are a must to conduct a free and fair election.
Here is the link to the complete article that was posted at Command Eleven https://www.commandeleven.com/pakistan/massive-election-fraud-sindh-didnt-vote-for-the-ppp/
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
. Pak Heading towards massive civil unrest following 2018 General election Pakistani Siasat 81
mr42O PMLN big guns from Karachi endorses PTI stance, Massive rigging in 2013 election Pakistani Siasat 0
Norwegian Former additional secretary of Pak Election Commission, exposes massive rigging in 2013 elections! Pakistani Siasat 322
SBD-3 ANP lashes out at PTI, accuses her for massive rigging in KPK elections Pakistani Siasat 4
Side-Winder Supported Videos with PTI White Paper on Massive Rigging In Election 2013 Pakistani Siasat 0
H Massive high security data leaked and supplied to India Strategic & Foreign Affairs 2
Viet Vietnam will build a massive wave pool to boost the economy China & Far East 3
onebyone This Massive Desert Base Is China's Version Of America's Nellis Air Force Base China & Far East 3
F-22Raptor SpaceX now building massive orbital launch mount for Super Heavy Booster Americas 4
Feng Leng PLA will hold massive Taiwan invasion exercises in Yellow Sea tomorrow China & Far East 43

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top