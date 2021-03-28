Massive cargo ship the Ever Given freed after being wedged in the Suez Canal for almost a week

Vanguard One
FULL MEMBER
- Dec 20, 2019
- 861
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
A gigantic cargo ship has been freed after being wedged across one of the world's important trade routes for almost a week.
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, got stuck Tuesday in a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal.
The massive vessel was successfully re-floated today, according to maritime services provider Inchcape Shipping.
"She is being secured at the moment," Inchcape Shipping said in a tweet.
The US Navy is sending a specialist team to help free the Ever Green from blocking the Suez Canal. (Getty)
"More information about next steps will follow once they are known."
A specialist US Navy team travelled to the Suez Canal to advise local authorities attempting to free the container ship.
Since it had become wedged, traffic through the canal — valued at $11.78 billion a day — has been halted, further disrupting a global shipping network already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.
"More information about next steps will follow once they are known."
A specialist US Navy team travelled to the Suez Canal to advise local authorities attempting to free the container ship.
Since it had become wedged, traffic through the canal — valued at $11.78 billion a day — has been halted, further disrupting a global shipping network already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, that is wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway. (Getty)
Two additional tugboats sped yesterday to the Suez Canal to aid efforts to free the Ever Given, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.
The Dutch-flagged Alp Guard and the Italian-flagged Carlo Magno, called in to help tugboats already there, reached the Red Sea near the city of Suez early Sunday, satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed.
The tugboats will nudge the 400-metre-long Ever Given as dredgers continue to vacuum up sand from underneath the vessel and mud caked to its port side, said Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, which manages the Ever Given.
Workers planned to make two attempts yesterday to free the vessel coinciding with high tides, a top pilot with the canal authority said.
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, got stuck Tuesday in a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal.
The massive vessel was successfully re-floated today, according to maritime services provider Inchcape Shipping.
"She is being secured at the moment," Inchcape Shipping said in a tweet.
The US Navy is sending a specialist team to help free the Ever Green from blocking the Suez Canal. (Getty)
"More information about next steps will follow once they are known."
A specialist US Navy team travelled to the Suez Canal to advise local authorities attempting to free the container ship.
Since it had become wedged, traffic through the canal — valued at $11.78 billion a day — has been halted, further disrupting a global shipping network already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.
"More information about next steps will follow once they are known."
A specialist US Navy team travelled to the Suez Canal to advise local authorities attempting to free the container ship.
Since it had become wedged, traffic through the canal — valued at $11.78 billion a day — has been halted, further disrupting a global shipping network already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, that is wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway. (Getty)
Two additional tugboats sped yesterday to the Suez Canal to aid efforts to free the Ever Given, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.
The Dutch-flagged Alp Guard and the Italian-flagged Carlo Magno, called in to help tugboats already there, reached the Red Sea near the city of Suez early Sunday, satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed.
The tugboats will nudge the 400-metre-long Ever Given as dredgers continue to vacuum up sand from underneath the vessel and mud caked to its port side, said Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, which manages the Ever Given.
Workers planned to make two attempts yesterday to free the vessel coinciding with high tides, a top pilot with the canal authority said.