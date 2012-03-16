What's new

Massive Boost to India's Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft Adopts Western Model

Deino

Deino

INT'L MOD
Nov 9, 2014
9,050
13
14,107
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
Oh come on ... why starting a new thread only for a nothing-telling video report with a wrong and misleading title when we already have a dedicated thread for the AMCA? :hitwall: :crazy:
 
Jugger

Jugger

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 17, 2016
3,026
-7
2,724
Country
India
Location
France
Deino said:
Oh come on ... why starting a new thread only for a nothing-telling video report with a wrong and misleading title when we already have a dedicated thread for the AMCA? :hitwall: :crazy:
Click to expand...
It feels good...!

there is nothing wrong in adopting what is right from the west.
Indian red tape is notorious for inefficiency.
 
Armchair

Armchair

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 4, 2014
3,170
7
5,094
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Turkey
If this does happen, will be a major boost for India. Management structure is the biggest single issue holding Pak / India back from a meaningful defense industry.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
8,372
19
12,644
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Protest_again said:

Private company to have a controlling stake in the venture. What do you guys think?
Click to expand...
Does Indian private own company have experience in designing fighter jet or even any plane ???? Does Indian private companie is willing to invest quite huge in this program ???
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,705
-1
3,559
Country
India
Location
India
Protest_again said:

Private company to have a controlling stake in the venture. What do you guys think?
Click to expand...
It will not work.

The only way to make it work is to create a new private entity which should purchase the HAL Nasik facility and hire skilled and efficient workers from HAL.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Viet Vietnam will build a massive wave pool to boost the economy China & Far East 3
Hamartia Antidote Tesla Powerwall gets a massive boost in Australia with ~50% subsidy for up to 40,000 homes World Affairs 0
Clutch APBF foresees massive boost in IT industry from CPEC CPEC 25
B UN seeks 'massive' aid boost for Rohingyas Central & South Asia 0
G Germany : Army chief calls for 'massive' funding boost Europe & Russia 12
Sasquatch Taiwan Looks to China for Massive Economic Boost Chinese Defence Forum 57
F-22Raptor The US Army just conducted a massive test of its battlefield artificial intelligence Americas 1
Morpheus Featured DGA Sindh’s report reveals massive corruption, irregularities in government departments Social & Current Events 0
SSGPA1 Massive election fraud – Sindh didn’t vote for the PPP Pakistani Siasat 0
onebyone This Massive Desert Base Is China's Version Of America's Nellis Air Force Base China & Far East 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top