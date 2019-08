DHAKA: Hundreds of Bangladeshi protesters took to the streets of Dhaka on to protest neighboring India s decision to scrap special status for Kashmir.Many of those joining the protest outside Bangladesh s national mosque were members of the Islamist political party Islami Andolan Bangladesh. Leading party member Maulana Zakaria addressed the crowd, saying the move by India has “hurt and angered the global Muslim community”.In a move to tighten its grip on the Himalayan region also claimed by Pakistan, India on Monday (August 5) dropped a constitutional provision that allowed the country s only Muslim-majority region to make its own laws.As India maintains a telecoms blackout to deter protests in Kashmir, Pakistan s army chief said on Tuesday that the country s military would “go to any extent” to support the people of the disputed region.WASHINGTON: A protest demonstration organized by various human rights organizations was held in front of Indian Embassy in Washington against New Delhi’s decision to strip Kashmir of its autonomous status via a presidential decree.A large number of Pakistanis and Kashmiris living in the United States also participated in the protest. They urged world community to take notice of blatant violations of UN resolutions on Kashmir by India.The demonstrators carried banners and placards reading, India implement UN resolutions and vacate Kashmir. They also urged the United Nations Organisation (UNO) and the world community to take notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir.MUZAFFARABAD: Protests were held across Pakistan on Monday as the government said it strongly condemned India’s constitutional changes in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir claimed by both countries.India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority state with the rest of the country, its most far-reaching political move on the territory in nearly seven decades.In Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir around 45 km (28 miles) from the contested border between the neighbours, dozens of protesters held black flags and burnt car tyres, chanting “Down with India”.