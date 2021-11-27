What's new

Massive and frequent IT outage and hacking events in Singapore

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
3,055
-21
4,524
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
We talk about the most recent outage of DBS bank, the biggest in Singapore and CEO is an India national. DBS claim the outage is not due to hacking. DBS bank took disgusting 48 hours to recover. An total disaster and shameful big recovery time pointing to horrible engineers and IT infrastructure.

And most IT workers in Singapore are the so call foreign talent.

************

DBS' digital banking services resumed on Thursday (Nov 25) after a disruption that prevented customers from accessing services through its website and app for about two days.

The outage was not caused by a cyber attack, said the bank.

www.straitstimes.com

DBS says digital banking services back to normal, disruption not due to cyber attack

DBS had seen disruptions to its website and mobile app services from Tuesday morning.. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom