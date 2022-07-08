'Masses will keep loving Nawaz Sharif whether he's in jail or London' SHEIKHUPURA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that whether former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is in jail or in London,

PML-N vice President Maryam Nawaz, while addressing a rally at PP-140 Sheikhupura in connection with the Punjab by-elections, said the masses will keep loving Nawaz Sharif whether he’s is in jail or in London.PML-N has always taken the country out of the crisis, we will not disappoint the people and will take the country out of problems once again, she said.Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan cannot tell the people up to 4 works of his 4-year tenure, his politics revolve only around lies and accusations, she alleged, while PML-N can tell its two and a half months of government performance. The PML-N leader said, in the previous period, several development works have been done in Sheikhupura.Maryam Nawaz said that people know what is the cause of recent inflation. Imran Khan went to court against providing cheap electricity to the poor.The PML-N vice president further said that Shehbaz Sharif made flour cheaper for the people of Pakistan and in the next few days the Prime Minister would give a huge relief to the people.Maryam Nawaz said that the fate of those who oppress the innocent comes to the fore in this world. For the first time in the history of the country, a premier was removed from power through impeachment.