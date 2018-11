I assume your pointing to the army. It makes whit of a differance who runs it. It's not like the army has DNA againsat Israel or USA. In fact the army is easier to navigate and more pragmatic. The real problem is over the decades the Pakistani state has trapped itself in ideolgocial quicksand that now has been taken into custody by the mullahs. There is no way they will allow Gen. Bajwa, PM IK or anybody else to even move a inch toward Israel. We saw the recent TLP sheniangans to give us a idea what would happen. Pakistan would be burning if any attempt was made.



However all Mullah/madaris roads in Pakistan lead to Saudia Arabia. If KSA recognizes Israel and then gives nod to our Mullahs after some lip biting they will pretend to look the other way to any moves toward recognition of Israel. Pakistani foreign policy is hijacked and it is mostly hijacked to ideaology, mullahs, madaris and Saudia Arabia. Only foreign policy toward India/Afghanistan is monopolized by the army.



But then you saw how much US military and Pentagon weighed on US policy toward Soviet Union during the Cold War era?

