'Massacre of data': Experts say India is undercounting its Covid deaths

India reels from more than 300,000 daily infections and nearly 3,000 deaths for the past several days but experts say the true number of fatalities is several times higher from what is being reported by government officials.



~ Dr Shahid Jameel, Ashoka University

Normal death rate in India translates to around 28,000 deaths/day. We are seeing around 2,500-2,800 Covid deaths/day. Such a small increase in daily deaths in the country would not lead to crematoria being overrun, as we have seen so far.~ Dr Shahid Jameel, Ashoka University

"CM's claims are hollow. Ashamed to be a BJP worker", he tells me

UP CM Yogi Adityanath continues to maintain there's no shortage of Oxygen in the state. Hear this BJP worker's story who went from Modi Nagar to Meerut but failed to get his mother in law any treatment."CM's claims are hollow. Ashamed to be a BJP worker", he tells me



Last night I was on a show on Channel 4 that seemed to have riled up many of them here. My apologies but as a journalist my job is to bear witness and not sugarcoat the truth. Our people did not deserve this devastation and heartbreak