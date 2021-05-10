Mass shooting in the US, many dead

Dariush the Great
A transit employee shot eight co-workers to death and was himself killed at a commuter rail yard in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, authorities said, in the latest burst of deadly mass gun violence to grip the United States.
Gunman kills 8 co-workers at California rail yard; attacker also dead
