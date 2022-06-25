What's new

Mass shooting in Norway leaves multiple casualties

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
25 Jun, 2022 04:27
Mass shooting in Norway leaves multiple casualties​

The deadly shooting spree was carried out at several locations in the Norwegian capital
A suspect is in police custody in Oslo, after a gun rampage in which at least two people were killed and more than a dozen injured.

The shooting spree began at around 1:00am local time on Saturday near several bars and nightclubs in the Norwegian capital, with the gunman reportedly stopping at three locations to shoot bystanders. The city’s police department confirmed two people were killed and three seriously wounded, while local media suggested at least 12 others sustained minor injuries.
Police official Tore Barstad later clarified that, so far, all evidence “indicates that there was only one person who committed this act,” following reports that several shooters may have been involved. Officers received the first reports of the incident around 1:14am, and the suspect was in custody within five minutes, he added.
#oslo EXCLUSIVE:Oslo,Norway The Moment Of Mass Shooting at London Pub | 2 People died, several injured |Full Video on YouTube 👇https://t.co/S74glFFyUk#OsloShooting#Norway#massshooting#BREAKING#shooting#skytingpic.twitter.com/Qp3d35l61x
— 247TV (@247TV3) June 25, 2022
Though the assailant’s motives remain unclear, the attack unfolded near an LGBT club in Oslo just hours ahead of a major annual Pride march, stoking media speculation as to a possible link. The shooter has yet to be identified by authorities.
According to journalist Olav Roenneberg, who works for the public broadcaster NRK and was present when the shooting began, the gunman arrived “with a bag” in hand before retrieving a weapon and firing on revelers.

 
Ghareeb_Da_Baal

Dec 1, 2008
jamahir said:
Let it not be a "Muslim".... Let it not be a "Muslim"... Let it not be a "Muslim".
OSLO, June 25 (Reuters)-A suspect, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, was detained minutes after, according to police who said they believed he acted alone. Two weapons, including a fully automatic gun, were retrieved from the crime scene, they added.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Ghareeb_Da_Baal said:
OSLO, June 25 (Reuters)-A suspect, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, was detained minutes after, according to police who said they believed he acted alone. Two weapons, including a fully automatic gun, were retrieved from the crime scene, they added.
Has the police not released the motive ? Is it trying to entrap those who might have helped the shooter ? Is it easy to obtain guns in Norway ?
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Oct 29, 2016
Ghareeb_Da_Baal said:
OSLO, June 25 (Reuters)-A suspect, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, was detained minutes after, according to police who said they believed he acted alone. Two weapons, including a fully automatic gun, were retrieved from the crime scene, they added.
Hence terror incident..

But is it related to the pride rally taking place today?
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

Feb 4, 2022
The perpetrator was a kurdish iranian with long record of violence and psychiatric problems. He is a norwegian citizen. Son of a b*tch is a coward. Tried to kill unarmed people.
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

Jan 5, 2015
Norway shooting: Man charged with terrorism after deadly Oslo attack

The attack in a nightlife district of Oslo left two people dead and 21 injured, police say.
Norway Pride events halted after 2 killed in shooting at Oslo bar

Police say they are treating the deadly shootings as an 'act of terrorism', as organisers cancel the Pride parade.
The terrorist is Iranian.

Very sad.

Norway is a true social paradise with a local criminality rate near to zero, where 100% people have a minimum acceptable level of life.
 

