Mass protests in Pakistan against 'imported' government (VIDEOS)

Mass protests in Pakistan against ‘imported’ government (VIDEOS)​

Ex-PM Imran Khan said the country is headed for a new “freedom struggle,” blasting his ouster as “US-backed regime change”
62534c9e20302761cb75bba8.jpg

Supporters of deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan's party rally in Karachi, Pakistan on April 10, 2022. © AP / Fareed Khan

Massive demonstrations rocked multiple Pakistani cities, including the country’s capital of Islamabad, on Sunday, with thousands taking to the streets to express their support for deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was ousted by the country’s parliament in a successful no-confidence vote on Saturday. Khan blasted the vote as a foreign-backed regime change operation.
“Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks,” Khan said on Twitter, sharing footage of the protests.
Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks. pic.twitter.com/YWrvD1u8MM
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2022
Click to expand...
The demonstrations were spearheaded by Khan’s PTI party, which called upon its members and supporters to take to the streets across the country.

"We want #ImranKhan back" Pakistan will not rest until fresh elections are conducted! This clip is from Peshawar, KP #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور#عمران_خان_نہیں_جھکاpic.twitter.com/rrM9Ue5ybS
— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 10, 2022
Click to expand...
Earlier in the day, Khan reiterated his allegations against the US, blaming his ouster on Washington and branding it a “regime change” operation aimed at bringing “into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail.”
The former PM also said the country was entering a new period of “freedom struggle” with the Pakistani people protecting “sovereignty and democracy” from a “foreign conspiracy of regime change.”

Previously, the politician claimed to have a recording obtained from the Pakistani ambassador in Washington proving the allegations. The US had firmly rejected such allegations, denying any involvement in the events.

Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a vote of no-confidence against Khan with 176 lawmakers out of 342 voting for the move to end his office term early. The PTI party effectively lost its parliamentary majority back in March, after seven MPs from its coalition party defected and joined the ranks of the opposition. Pakistan’s parliament is set to hold a vote to pick a new PM on Monday.
 
Sainthood 101 said:
Already a very big active thread
Click to expand...
That was from RT. An independent source which could be informative about other people's interpretation of recent events in Pakistan. But i maybe wrong.

@waz sir, if this thread is parallel to others, please merge it with the main thread. Thanks in Advance.
 

