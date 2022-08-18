Mass murdering 'palestinian' ISIS leader in Sinai eliminated by Egyptian forces

Hamza Adel Muhammad Al-Zamili, better known by the Jihadi moniker Abu Kazem Al-Maqdisi, was killed in combat along with nine other ISIS fighters.​

The troublesome 'palestinians' have been causing havoc in Sinai for many years. Good to see the Egyptian forces cleaning the place up.He was originally from Gaza.has been killed in fighting with the Egyptian Armed Forces, the Sinai United Tribes announced on Monday.Hamza Adel Muhammad Al-Zamili, better known by the Jihadi moniker Abu Kazem Al-Maqdisi, was killed in combat along with nine other Islamic State fighters. Three others were arrested, and as of Tuesday, Egyptian military operations were still underway, according to the Sinai United Tribes, which is aligned with the Egyptian government.