What's new

Mass murdering 'palestinian' ISIS leader in Sinai eliminated by Egyptian forces

T

Trench Broom

FULL MEMBER
Feb 14, 2020
680
-12
588
Country
Morocco
Location
United Kingdom
The troublesome 'palestinians' have been causing havoc in Sinai for many years. Good to see the Egyptian forces cleaning the place up. 👍


He was originally from Gaza.

Hamza Adel Muhammad Al-Zamili, better known by the Jihadi moniker Abu Kazem Al-Maqdisi, was killed in combat along with nine other ISIS fighters.​


The leader of Islamic State in Sinai responsible for the death of 305 Egyptians in a 2017 mosque massacre has been killed in fighting with the Egyptian Armed Forces, the Sinai United Tribes announced on Monday.

Hamza Adel Muhammad Al-Zamili, better known by the Jihadi moniker Abu Kazem Al-Maqdisi, was killed in combat along with nine other Islamic State fighters. Three others were arrested, and as of Tuesday, Egyptian military operations were still underway, according to the Sinai United Tribes, which is aligned with the Egyptian government.

www.jpost.com

Palestinian Islamic State leader in Sinai killed by Egyptian forces

Hamza Adel Muhammad Al-Zamili, better known by the Jihadi moniker Abu Kazem Al-Maqdisi, was killed in combat along with nine other ISIS fighters.
www.jpost.com www.jpost.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
The story of when Israel attacked America, and the US government sided with Tel Aviv
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
SLY
SLY
SalarHaqq
ISIS Calls for Uprising Against Hamas Because of Its Ties with Iran
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
4K
500
500
SalarHaqq
New evidence suggests journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in targeted attack by Israeli forces
Replies
0
Views
296
SalarHaqq
SalarHaqq
Hamartia Antidote
Palestinian American Al Jazeera journalist [Shireen Abu Akleh] killed in West Bank
Replies
5
Views
279
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
The SC
The Egyptian security concept versus the Israeli security concept
Replies
0
Views
547
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom