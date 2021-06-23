Mass Mobilization against the Taliban or just a Propaganda Stunt.

Since much of the Afghan army has just melted away against the Taliban, the Afghan media is busy showing local Militia Gunmen vowing to fight against the Taliban in their numbers. How credible these images are and how potent these forces are is yet to be determined.1) General mobilization against Taliban in Laghman and Nangarhar.2) Afghan women taking part in general mobilization against Taliban. IMAGES from Sheberghan, Jawzjan.3) General mobilization against Taliban - under the leadership of a former jihadi commander - in Koh Daman, Kabul.4) General mobilization against the Taliban in Herat province5) Deputy Speaker of the Afghan Parliamen, Abbas Ibrahimzada has armed dozens of his supporters in Mazar-e-Sharif, Balkh against the Taliban.Are these people really determined to fight against the Taliban or these are just photoshoots. Recently similar groups just fled to neighbouring Tajikistan, to spare themselves from the Taliban.