What's new

Mass Mobilization against the Taliban or just a Propaganda Stunt.

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,846
21
16,346
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Since much of the Afghan army has just melted away against the Taliban, the Afghan media is busy showing local Militia Gunmen vowing to fight against the Taliban in their numbers. How credible these images are and how potent these forces are is yet to be determined.
1) General mobilization against Taliban in Laghman and Nangarhar.
1624473762001.png


2) Afghan women taking part in general mobilization against Taliban. IMAGES from Sheberghan, Jawzjan.
1624473849340.png


3) General mobilization against Taliban - under the leadership of a former jihadi commander - in Koh Daman, Kabul.
1624473915220.png


4) General mobilization against the Taliban in Herat province
1624473959904.png


5) Deputy Speaker of the Afghan Parliamen, Abbas Ibrahimzada has armed dozens of his supporters in Mazar-e-Sharif, Balkh against the Taliban.
1624474076918.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1407677837897867266

Are these people really determined to fight against the Taliban or these are just photoshoots. Recently similar groups just fled to neighbouring Tajikistan, to spare themselves from the Taliban.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1407673157478146051
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
59,461
2
117,473
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
afghan nation united should stand againt taliban terrorists . no one should take over country with guns .
 
S

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 31, 2020
50
0
77
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
No one I repeat no one can claim victory over Talibans untill they remain committed to the deen/shariah.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
59,461
2
117,473
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SEOminati said:
No one I repeat no one can claim victory over Talibans untill they remain committed to the deen/shariah.
Click to expand...
they follow jahalat not sharia . they are racists and follow pushtoon culture make it sharia .

see thier past is full of actions against sharia . should i count ????????
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
15,881
-6
17,572
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Since much of the Afghan army has just melted away against the Taliban, the Afghan media is busy showing local Militia Gunmen vowing to fight against the Taliban in their numbers. How credible these images are and how potent these forces are is yet to be determined.
1) General mobilization against Taliban in Laghman and Nangarhar.
View attachment 755885

2) Afghan women taking part in general mobilization against Taliban. IMAGES from Sheberghan, Jawzjan.
View attachment 755886

3) General mobilization against Taliban - under the leadership of a former jihadi commander - in Koh Daman, Kabul.
View attachment 755887

4) General mobilization against the Taliban in Herat province
View attachment 755888

5) Deputy Speaker of the Afghan Parliamen, Abbas Ibrahimzada has armed dozens of his supporters in Mazar-e-Sharif, Balkh against the Taliban.
View attachment 755889

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1407677837897867266

Are these people really determined to fight against the Taliban or these are just photoshoots. Recently similar groups just fled to neighbouring Tajikistan, to spare themselves from the Taliban.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1407673157478146051
Click to expand...
Looks like Indian tamasha.
These afghani traitors have been with the banjees way too long
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 2, Guests: 7)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom