(Huma Pervaiz & Tahir Mahmood)

Social conditions of Chuhras

Chuhras is the sweeper and scavenger caste of Punjab. In Lahore and Sialkot they also functioned as agricultural labourers, village messengers and in some areas of the province they collected the cow dung. Denzil Ibbetson, Punjab Castes (Lahore, Government Printing Press, 1986), p. 209. Different censuses enumerated their population in the Sialkot District as follows.Year Population1881 789801891 184191901 638111911 238951921 12311931 1688See for detail, Punjab District Gazetteer, volume XV part B, Sialkot District Statistical Tables (Lahore: Printing press Punjab, 1936), Table. 15, p. iii.Sialkot came into the fold of Imperial rule after the second battle of Anglo-Sikh war in 1849. During the colonial era, Sialkot district had four tehsils i.e. Sialkot, Zafarwal, Pasrur, and Daska. Captain J.R Dunlip Smith, Gazetteer of the Sialkot 1894- 95, revised edition (Lahore: Civil and Military Gazette Press, 1895), p. 35.There are three important enquiries on rural Christian community especially on Chuhra Christians. These studies were related to the socio-economic conditions andresults of mass conversion among lower-caste converts in Sialkot District. First survey was conducted by Church Missionary Society named „Mass-Movement Survey of India‟ which was conducted in 1927 in seven region of India including Punjab. See for detail, „Report on The Mass Movement in Western India, A Survey and Statement of Need‟ (London: Church Missionary Society, 1926). Second study was conducted by Dr. J. Waskom Pickett „Director Mass Movement Study National Christian Council of India‟ (1929-1933). He conducted his research in ten different areas of India. In Punjab he focused on Christian Community of Pasrus, District Sialkot. See for detail J. Waskom Pickett, Christians Mass Movement in India: A study with Recommendation (New York: Abingdon Press, 1933). Third a survey was done among Chuhra Christian community by E.D Lucas and F. Thakur Das between1936- 1938 in eighteen villages in Sialkot and Narowal. See for detail E.D Lucas and F. Thakur Das, The Rural Church in Punjab: A study of social, economic, educational and religious conditions prevailing amongst certain village Christian communities in Sialkot district (Lahore: Forman Christian College, 1938).Reverend G.E Philips, The Outcaste’ Hope or Work among the Depressed Classes in India (London: 1912), p. 83. Also see, Rowena Robinson and Sathianathan Clarke, Mass Conversion To Christianity: A Case Study Of Chuhra Community In Sialkot Distric (1880-1930) 53 Religious Conversion in India: Modes, Motivation, and Meanings (New Delhi: Oxford University Press, 2003), p. 363.Chuhra was not the only community that accepted Christianity through mass conversion. Along with them many lower segments of the Punjabi society also witnessed mass-conversion i.e. Chamars an another scavenger caste, converted to Christianity in large number in Delhi, Amritsar and Gurdaspur. See Saurabh Mishra, “Of Poisoners: Tanners and British Raj: Redefining Chamar Identity in Colonial North India 1850-90”, The Indian Economic and Social History Review, July-September 2011, Vol XLVIII, No.3. pp. 318-19. See also John C.B. Webster, The Dalit Christians: A History (New Delhi: ISPCK, 2009), p. 35.Gazetteer of the Sialkot 1894-95), p. 65.see also Fr. Leo, The Capuchin Mission in the Punjab: With Notes on the History, Geography, Ethnology and Religion of the Country (Punjab: Catholic Mission Press, 1910), p. 131.Gazetteer of the Sialkot 1894-95), p. 65Kenneth W. Jones, Arya- Dharam; Hindu consciousness in 19th century Punjab (London: University of California, 1997), p. 12.Punjab District Gazetteer, Sialkot District 1920, Volume XXIII (Lahore: Punjab Printing Press, 1921), p. 58.10E.D Lucas and F. Thakur Das, The Rural Church in Punjab: A study of social, economic, educational and religious conditions prevailing amongst certain village Christian communities in Sialkot district (Lahore: Forman Christian College, 1938), p. 10.11Frederick and Margaret Stock, People Movement in Punjab: With Special Reference to United Presbyterian Church (United States: William Carry Library, 1975), p. 66. Also see John Rooney, Into Desert (Rawalpindi: Christian Study Centre, 1986), p. 21., John C. B. Webster, The Dalit Christians: A History, p.71.12James Massey, The Movement of Spirit (Switzerland: SCC Publication, 1996), p. 9.13Christopher Harding, Religious Transformation in South Asia: The meaning of Conversion in Colonial Punjab (London Oxford University Press,2008), p. 5. William B Anderson and Charles R. Watson, Far North in India: A Survey of the Mission Field and Work of the United Presbyterian Church in the Punjab (Philadelphia, United Presbyterian Church of North America, 1909), p. 227. E. D. Lucas and F. Thakur Das, The Rural Church in Punjab: A Study of Social, Economic, Educational and Religious Conditions prevailing amongst certain village Christian communities in Sialkot district. p.11. Frederick and Margaret Stock, People Movement in the Punjab: With special reference to the United Presbyterian Church (United States: William Carey Library, 1929), p. 68. The Call from the Land of Five Rivers: A survey of Work of Church Missionary Society in Central Punjab, on The Mass Movement in Western India, A survey and statement of Need, Church Missionary Society, 1926, p. 7. Kenneth W. 54 Pakistan Vision Vol. 19 No. 1 Jones, Arya- Dharam; Hindu consciousness in 19th century Punjab (London: University of California, 1997) p. 12.14The first survey was published in 1917 then second in 1921, and the third survey was conducted in 1927. According to the first study of CMS, the term „Mass Movement‟ seems to be applicable only when there is a definite forward movementtowards Christianity.' The Mass Movement Survey was conducted in seven regions i.e. Auragnabad, United Provinces, Central Punjab Punjab (Jogra), Travancore,Western India, Telugu country and in Santalia. Report on The Mass Movement in Western India, A survey and statement of Need, Church Missionary Society, 1926, p. 1. W. C. Pickett also defined the group conversion movement towards Christianity as a reception of the outcastes or untouchables into Church. It can be defined as the transformation of the small groups or conversion of the whole populace. In simple word, the mass movement conversion is either a small or large group movement towards Christianity. See. J. Waskom Pickett, Christian Mass Movement in India (New York: Ablungdon Press, 1933), p. 22. W. C. Pickett also defined the group conversion movement towards Christianity as a reception of the outcastes or untouchables into Church. It can be defined as the transformation of thesmall groups or conversion of the whole populace. In simple word, the mass movement conversion is either a small or large group movement towards Christianity.15Parvaras were the depressed castes and being exploited by the Arab pirates and Hindu upper castes. They requested from the Portuguese for protection and conversion. Then in 1537, the whole caste was converted to Christianity. Duncan.Forrester, “The Depressed Classes and Conversion to Christianity”1860-1960 cited in Religion in South Asia: Religious Conversion and Revival Movements in South Asia in Medieval and Modern times by G. A. Oddie (London: Cruzan, 1977).16.Eleanor, Zelliot, „The Psychological Dimensions of the Buddhist Movement in India‟, p.12317John C.B. Webster, A History of Dalit Christians in India (San Francisco: Mellen Research University Press, 1992), pp. 38-39.18The United Presbyterian (UP) was a first mission that started its activities in Sialkot district in 1855 under the guidance of Reverend Andrew Gordan, and missions focused only in the areas of Pasrur, Zafarwal, and Raya. After United Presbyterian mission, Sialkot district came under the control of Church of Scotland and chose Adah in Sialkot district as their headquarter in 1856. Moreover, Church of Scotland selected Gujrat, Wazirabad, and Daska as their main mission stations. Along with Church of Scotland and United Presbyterian missions, Roman Catholics also started their mission activities in Sialkot under the guidance of Reverend Dr. Mourad, Bishop of Lahore, in 1893. Gazetteer of the Sialkot 1894-95, p. p. 65. Mass Conversion To Christianity: A Case Study Of Chuhra Community In Sialkot Distric (1880-1930) 5519R. K. Wilson, The Twice Alienated: Culture of Dalit Christians (Hyderabad: Bobolinks Publishers, 1982), p. 15.20Gazetteer of the Sialkot 1894-95), p. 48.21Restrictions were more rigid in other parts of India, especially in Kangra District(South India), where the majority of the population was Hindus. In some other areas in India, especially in U.P, some lower castes like Chamars and Dhobi (washer man) were treated better and were allowed to use the water of wells of upper castes. However, Chuhras were not allowed. See for detail Dr. Soran Singh, Scheduled Castes of India, dimensions of Social change (New Delhi: Gian Publishers, 1987), p. 10.22Allaud, Dean Asini, „Christian Minority in West Punjab‟, PhD Dissertation, School of Education, New York University, 1964, p. 83.23Clement Ashley Waidyasekara, Brotherhood in Punjabi Culture and Gospel Message (Colombo: Rufiana Graphics, 2007), p. 54.24Linda S Walbridge, The Christians of Pakistan: The Passion of Bishop John Joseph (New York: Routledge, 2003), p. 15.25William Crooke, Religion and Folklore of Northern India (Oxford University Press,1926), P. 326.26 E. D. Lucas and F. Thakur Das, The Rural Church in Punjab: A study of social, economic, educational and religious conditions prevailing amongst certain village Christian communities in Sialkot district (Lahore: Forman Christian College, 1938), p. 15.27In Gujrat Chuhra used to eat dead animals especially those which had died a natural death. These included lizard and wild cat but did not eat jackal, fox and tortoise. In Montgomery all Chuhras ate flesh of dead animals. H. A. Rose, A Glossary of the Tribes and Castes of the Punjab and North-West Frontier Province, volume II (Lahore: Aziz Publishers, 1978), p. 190.28Ibid. 190.29D. J. Boyd, Customary Laws in Sialkot District (Lahore: Government Printing Press,1917), p. 5.30E. D. Lucas and F. Thakur Das, The Rural Church in Punjab: A study of social, economic, educational and religious conditions prevailing amongst certain village Christian communities in Sialkot district (Lahore: Forman Christian College, 1938), p. 36. 31 John C.B. Webster, A History of Dalit Christians inIndia (San Franco: Mellen Research University Press, 1992), P.14. See also Punjab District Gazetteers of Sialkot 1912, Religion Part A, statistical table (Lahore: Mufid-i-Am Press, 1913), p.110.32Louis E. Fenech, “Conversion and Sikh tradition” cited in Religious conversion in India, Modes, Motivations, and Meaning by Rowena Robinson and Sathianathan Clarke (New Delhi: Oxford University Press, 2003), p.296. 56 Pakistan Vision Vol. 19 No. 133Jeffrey Cox, Imperial Fault Lines: Christianity and Colonial Power inIndia (1818-1940) (California: Stanford University Press, 2002), p.126.34Census of India 1911, volume XIV, Punjab, Part I, Report by Pandit Harikishan Kaul (Lahore: Civil and Military Gazette, 1921), p. 111.36Jon. C.B. Webster, The Dalit Christians: A History (New Delhi: ISPCK, 2009), p.64.37John O‟Brien, The Unconquered People: The Liberation Journey of Oppressed Caste (Karachi: Oxford University Press, 2012), p. 47.38H. A. Rose, A Glossary of Tribes and Castes of the Punjab and North-West Frontier Province. p. 2039The Chuhras founded more acceptance in Sikhism because it was believed that executed body of Guru Tegh Bahadur was carried out from Delhi and handed over to his son Guru Gobind Singh by Chuhras. Than the Chuhras were accepted in Sikhism as a reward of their service. See for detail B.W Srivastava, Manual Scavenging in India: A Disgrace to the Country (New Delhi: Concept Publishers, 1997),p. 27.40Frederick and Margaret, Frederick and Margaret Stock, People Movement in Punjab:With Special Reference to United Presbyterian Church (United States: William CarryLibrary, 1975), pp. 21-23.41James Massy, The Movement of Spirit (Switzerland: SCC Publication, 1996), p. 7.42Frederick and Margaret, Frederick and Margaret Stock, People Movement in Punjab: With Special Reference to United Presbyterian Church (United States: William Carr Library, 1975), p.20.43He was born 1845, at Monquhitter in Buchan. He sailed for India with his wife Isabella. After William Hunter, he was given charge of Sialkot Mission. They had three children one of his daughter was buried in Sialkot. His area of influence was Sialkot, Sammbral, and Daska.44There were some important converts from Islam and Hinduism such as Karm Chand (1876), Imam-ud-din (1877), Gopal Chand (1878), Muhammad Hanif(1878),YisuRakh(1879), IllahiBaksh(1880), HidayatUllah(1882). Karam Chand baptized but remained under pressure from his family that forced him to come back to their religion. One day he was preaching in Sialkot and did not return to the mission again.Later on, it was discovered that he had become a Sikh. Similarly, Yasu Rakha father was Qanungo of Sialkot Tehsil, and one of his uncles was Diwan of Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir. After getting his education in a cityschool, he went to Kashmir. He became annoyed with the idol worship and under the influence of Maulivi he became Muslim. However, hewas not satisfied. He appeared in Hunter Memorial Church and declared his faith in Christ and changed Mass Conversion To Christianity: A Case Study Of Chuhra Community In Sialkot Distric (1880-1930) 57 his name from Ram Rakha to Yisu Rakha. In the same way, Hidayat Ullah, adopted son of wealthy man in Jammu, was a student of mission high school Sialkot. Heexpressed his desire to become a Christine. However, he left for Peshawar and then for Jullundur because he had to face persecution. Later on, he was baptized in Jullundur. William G. Young, Days of Small Things (Rawalpindi: Christian Study Center, 1991), pp. 23-24.45Native converts from Gujrat and Wazirabad under Rev. Youngson included Karam Bibi, Sadiq Masih, and Akbar Ali. Some other converts were Burhi (1881 Dec 18) a son of teachers, Samanda son of Murad Bakshzamindar, Jaimal son of domesticservant, CharanMashi son of the coolie ,Channu, son of a domestic servant and Rani a domestic servant. William G. Young, Days of Small things (Rawalpindi:Christian Study Center, 1991), pp. 116,-127.46Megs was known as „Meg, ‟ and „Meng‟ and majority of them were weavers, though some were field labourers, and grass cutters. They used to live in Sialkot, Gurdaspur and Gujrat district. Their social and economic position was not good, and they used to eat the leavings of Muslims and high caste Hindus. In 1879, the Megs under the influence of one of their guru or religious leaders decided to change their eating habits in the 1900s. In their meeting, they finally decided not to eat leaving of others. They had already started to lose interest in idol worship. The Megs were considered superior to Chuhras in the whole of the district. Frederick and Margaret Stock, People Movement in Punjab: With Special Reference to United Presbyterian Church (United States: William Carry Library, 1975), p. 33.47William B. Anderson and Charles R. Watson, For North in India: A Survey of the Mission field and Work of the United Presbyterian Church in Punjab (USA: Board of Foreign Mission of Presbyterian Church of North America, 1909), p. 218.48Lala Ganga Ram, The Uplift Movement at Sialkot Punjab, The Brief report of the Arya MeghUddhar Sabha, Aryan Mission for the uplift of the Megs Untouchables (Sialkot: Punjab Press, 1925), p. 2.49Bhagan and Kanaya and their families were 13 members. They with other two families those of Fakira and Jesus made total 30 members. Thus 50 percent of communicant members were from those four families and located in four villages Jhandran, NayaPind, Scottgarh, SukhoChekh (10 miles away from the Zafarwal).William B. Anderson and Charles R. Watson, For North in India: A Survey of the Mission field and Work of the United Presbyterian Church in Punjab (USA: Board of Foreign Mission of Presbyterian Church of North America, 1909), pp. 219-221.50Ganga Ram, The Uplift Movement at Sialkot Punjab, The Brief report of the Arya MeghUddhar Sabha, Aryan Mission for the uplift of the Megs Untouchables (Sialkot: Punjab Press, 1925. p.13.51Frederick and Margaret Stock, People Movement in Punjab: With Special Reference to United Presbyterian Church (United States: William Carry Library, 1975), p. 40. 58 Pakistan Vision Vol. 19 No. 152John C. B. Webster, „Christian Conversion in Punjab: What has Change‟ cited in Religious Conversion in India, Modes, Motivations, and Meanings edited by Rowena Robinson and Sathiana Clarke, (New Delhi: Oxford University Press, 2003), pp. 355-56.53James Massy, The Movement of Spirit (Switzerland: SCC Publication, 1996), p. 11.54John C. B. Webster, The History of Dalit Christians in India (USA, Mellen Research University Press, 1992), p. 45.55J. Waskom Pickett, Christian Mass Movement in India A Study with Recommendation (New York: Abingdon Press, 1933), p.45.56John C. B. Webster, The Dalit Christian: A History, p. 59-60.57James Massy, The Movement of Spirit (Switzerland: SCC Publication, 1996), P. 1.On other hand due to conversion of Chuhras Christians population increased in Sialkot district. See for detail The Christian Population In The Sialkot DistrictYear Population1881 15351891 116681901 119301911 486201921 622661931 66266Census of India, 1931 volume XVII part I Subsidiary Table III, p. 321.58Christopher Harding, Religious Transformation in South Asia: The Meanings of Conversion in Colonial Punjab (New York: Oxford University Press, 2008), p. 16. 59 William G. Young, Days of Small Things (Rawalpindi: Christian Study Center, 1991), p.100.60Vijay Prasad, Untouchables Freedom: A Social History of Dalit (New York: Oxford University Press, 2000), pp. 43-44.61Ronki Ram, „Untouchability in India with a difference Ad Dharm, Dalit Assertion, and Caste conflicts in Punjab‟ University of California Press, volume 44, No,6, 2004 retrieved Http: www.jstore.org/stable . p. 7.62Mark Juergensmeyer, Religion as a Social Vision: A Movement against untouchability 20th Century Punjab (California, University of California Press, 1982), p. 269.63Mark Juergensmeyer, Religion as a Social Vision: A Movement against untouchability 20th Century Punjab (California, University of California Press, 1982), pp.74-7564Ronki Ram, “Untouchability in India with a difference Ad Dharm, Dalit Assertion, and Caste conflicts in Punjab “University of California Press, volume 44, No,6, 2004 retrieved Http: www.jstore.org/stable . p.865Under the influence of new political agility, the Dalit agitation was started in India in which the Dalit Christians also participated actively. In 1925, converted Christians conducted a conference, Anti-Untouchability Conference, in Madras to condemn the discrimination in Chuhras against Dalit Christians. See John C. Webster, John C Webster, A Social History of Christianity: North-West India since 1800 (New Delhi: Oxford University Press, 2007), p. 107.66Vijay Prasad, Untouchables Freedom: A Social History of Dalit (New York: Oxford University Press, 2000), p. 112.67John O‟ Brien, The Unconquered People The Liberation Journey of an Oppressed Castes (Karachi: Oxford University Press, 2012), p. 199.68Dr.Soran Singh, Scheduled Castes of India: Dimensions of Social Change (New Delhi: Gian Publishers, 1987) p.4.69John O‟Brien,The Unconquered People: The Liberation Journey of an Oppressed Cate (Karachi: Oxford University Press, 2012), p. 198.70JoshuFazal-ud-Din, Tragedy of Untouchables (Lahore: Punjabi Darbar, 1934), pp. 20-21.